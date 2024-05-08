BFA Raid Changes in Patch 10.2.7 - Most Bosses Easier to Solo on Mythic Except N'zoth and G'huun

So... just the two bosses everyone wants to solo are still unsoloable? Great.
Finally, now just finish those last 2 bosses. Make Ghuun balls doable by 1 person and make it possible to enter Nzoth portals multiple times and we are good.
I can't even begin to wrap my head around how much of a programming nightmare it must be to make Mythic N'zoth soloable. That boss, purely from a design standpoint, just isn't built that way so the amount of work it must take to make it soloable without causing the servers to violently implode must be nuts.
An attempt was made, 3/10 for effort.
Cool...now can we fix the Necrolord Abom quests to be daily instead of weekly? I've been waiting reset after reset just to be disappointed receiving the same 1 quest out of 4 possible quests for weeks on end, meanwhile the Venthyr part took a few days.
This is great. One of my favorite things to do is farm old raids for transmog. Aren't they an expansion behind? I thought the expectation was we should be able to solo raids 2 expansions back? So Shadowlands should be soloable once war within drops...
Nerf this %^&* out of old content. No one cares about difficulty of old raids. 99% of ppl running them for transmog.
No damage changes = SKIP. "Stat squish" excuse doesn't even make sense given that Fated/Awakened can exist as zone wide buffs to mobs, why not Players in Legacy content?