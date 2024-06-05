Best Daily Activities to Do in Remix: Mists of Pandaria - Daily Checklist

Remix is the most fun I've had in wow in a very long time tbh... hope they will have a permanent version of these in the future or just change the retail system
Thank you so much for this little list.
Get 100k a day, you just have to forget retail, your job, family, and everything else that exists for this mini game.
Burnout checklist.
you could not pay me 72000 bronze to do heroic durumu ever again.
Yeah need max ilvl to even step into hc raid, very fun game mode
So the best way to get bronze is to do all the content every day, got it, thanks for the update. :D
I definitely feel burned out after doing a World Tour in Heroic, regardless of how quickly we do it.
The Palace of Lei Shen scenario also counts as a scenario. It's a great source for threads and it's pretty fast. If you've done some questing on the Isle of Thunder you should be able to pick up 1xKey to the Palace of Lei Shen (on a daily basis) from the faction that is present there for 10xLesser Charm of Good Fortune.
Remix :))) what a joke glad that i finished it to not touch it again
I love the "(Optional)" on the last two points. All others are mandatory!
The issue they neglect to mention is that half of that raid bronze is locked behind SoO mythic. So you can do the entire world tour on heroic and get half the bronze and the rest is all mythic. It is still worth doing but that might change the calculus on how you spend your time.
Damn thats useful, if you cant spend the entire day trying to finish mythic/heroic raids, you only get 20% of the advertised bronze.And we all know how easy it is to do heroic/mythic raids in mop, a walk in the park.