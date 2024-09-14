Best Bountiful Delves Solo on Tier 8 (Sept 14th)

Waterworks is pretty easy?
Waterworks takes like 5m, y'all are sleeping on it.
I don´t understand why Squishei hate waterworks so much, at this point it must be a skill issue, I find it so easy to solo as dps
With the latest hotfixes and getting just a bit of gear, I find myself to be breezing through every delve as a Frost mage. Still, kinda disappointed that most of it's difficulity comes from unavoidable damage that hits like a truck.
In my opinion Myomancer's Cavern is literally the easiest delve in the game.
I found Waterworks easy aside from Waxface. I had to drop the Delve because of him... uh wed/thur not sure which day. And then idk if they nerfed him or because my gear got better I had no trouble at all yesterday.I find Sinkhole way harder. I'm getting 1,5 million damage per cast from those fish dudes wtf.
Hey authors of Wowhead, how about releasing these tier list at the international beginning of a day? For us outside the US timeszones the 14th is almost over when you publish them.
Why not make a post with a tier list for all delves instead of posting this again every day?
Best? You should be doing all 4 this week tho.