lol what about all the other ones?
what a time to be alive, delve easyness tier lists
I like the part where delves are easier in groups even though they were shipped as solo content.
Can confirm that Earthcrawl was awful. Took like 30m casually cruising one pack at a time at ilvl 590. Hopefully the others are quicker.
So much for delves focused on solo players. "oh you bad? just get friends :)"
"Best Bountiful Delves Solo on Tier 8 (Sept 11th)"What is the point of this post? There are only 4 a day, technically they are all best delves to solo for today since they are the only ones available... You basically just gave a difficulty rating, based on the spec/s that you played for testing, this difficulty rating doesn't take into account all specs/class as some may be easier than others depending on spec/class.
Don't do Nightfall Sanctum right now. If you die on the last boss you may encounter a bug where you can't release so you're stuck. I got hit with it and I've seen other report it as well.