Best Antique Bronze Bullion Purchases for All Classes in Season 4

Best purchase is ... Mount!
The comments on this one are going to get super spicy with peoples opinions lol
So, rets need an explanation what the orange glowy stuff do compared to other dps? 🤔
That depends what Sims craft tells you. Every warlock will get the Belor'relos trinket first before getting the staff.
LiesIt's all Grieftorch.
I recommend people run their sims before investing in this list too much, also fight length will make or break some of the recommend trinkets.
Priority also depends on what loot you’ve got from the raid/M+/GV in week 1 and 2. But can’t go wrong with getting your bis weapon and upgrading it to max.
Mistweaver feels so laaame. Big ol' weapon is cool and all but a random early boss staff feels so boring compared to a trinket or fancy effect item with a special name and title
This is some of the worst guidance I have ever seen on here. Unless a fight is over 5 mins Anvil and Brand are not going to be number 1. Grieftorch is going to beat it all day.
Droptimizer yourself dont listen to this dog *!@# article
My sims say these lists are terrible.
Affliction needs an embellishment to activate Seal of Diurna's Chosen
You can't buy Suncaller as a Monk. Exactly my sense of humor -.-
As a ret pally main who mainly does m+ @ksh level , I'm not taking any of the 1st 3-4... picking weapon because I don't have 300k to spend on gear, lol... same for my fury alt. Would be nice to see a list that didn't include the lego for the players that have less gold.
Any Ele shaman getting Silent Star 3rd or even first 5 need a welfare check. Quick!
Too bad they didn't make the neckpieces for Iskaara Trader's Ottuk available through the bullions. Oh well.