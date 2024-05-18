Become the Next Reel Legend with Khaz Algar Fishing in The War Within

Why are the fish weapons always maces?Hunters want some fish weaponry as well!
We already had Stinkrot Smasher in BfA, it appears it's the same model
I personally yearn for changes in fishing. make fishing hats part of profession gear, make double clicking water to fish baseline and slap a pvp prestige-esque system with titles, pets, toys, fishing rod transmogs etc. onto the profession. also toggling fisher aura that gives you passives the higher your fishing skill like reduced aggro radius or waterwalking (like the underlight angler)?