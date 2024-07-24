Beast Mastery Hunted Nerfed in Hotfix in War Within Pre-Patch

LOOK AT MY BOY
I'm blaming Gingi for this solely because he took a stream pug raid of 12 hunters into the awakened raids on Mythic and completely ran them over until literal bugs caused them to stop and move onto the next raid lmao.
Survival doing 2m overall in a 12 key and they have the nerve to nerf bm. Nice
Fun detected :D
BM hunters should reroll.. your class is dead!
Why? They were already so undertuned... If anything it should have been a buff across the board...Clueless, incompetent and out of touch Blizzard devs at it again... Shame...
This is the second spelling error you’ve had in articles today. Did the Wowhead staff forget to do editorial work on their pieces?
Was nice while it lasted
Oh no. Anyways.
Why nerf an already under preforming spec?
this is like when one of your kids is bad so you punish the other one. I've been playing since TBC. I have never played as or seen a single Survival Hunter.
We always get pooped on. After playing hunter since burning crusade, just kinda done. We were right near the bottom and they couldn't even let us have the pre patch
Aaaaand there it goes the fun, Blizzard again....
:(
I'm a little surprised to see one buff. Of course, I'm surprised in general because I switched to MM on my main since the damage was so bad.