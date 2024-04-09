This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Battle.net Launcher Catalogue Updated with 10.2.7 PTR
Posted
11 minutes ago
by
Squishei
The 10.2.7 PTR may be close as the Battle.net launcher has been updated with 10.2.7.
Formerly listed as the 10.2.5 PTR, this has now been updated to 10.2.7! The servers have not been updated yet, but we're one step closer to Patch 10.2.7.
