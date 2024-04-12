Battle.net Catalogue Updated to Support The War Within Alpha

Wonder if there will be alpha data mining this time
Where are the rest of the hero talents so I can be disappointed?
DK/monk class reworks when?
It needs to drop this week for it to be available before S4, like it says on the roadmap. I was actually expecting it to be this week and 10.2.7 right after S4 dropped.
It will probably start next Friday (the 19th).
i dont know about yall but my sausage is so hard right now its about time
Contrary to popular belief, Christmas in fact comes about once every 2 years :D