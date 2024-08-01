Band of Radiant Echoes - How to Obtain a Heirloom Ring in the War Within Pre-Patch Event

A word of caution - I had 15 in my war and bank and added five, and instead of having 20In the war bank to withdraw, they disappeared. Not sure what happened, am hopeful I don’t have to refarm it.
How does this event work?I haven't seen a boss yet. Everyone's just standing where the boss is supposed to spawn but never does. A few other people are farming mobs at the other 3 locations. Nothing's on the screen about progress or anything. This is EU.
Yeah theres some weirdness with the 20 Unique cap. If I had, say, 17 in warbank or character, I couldn't loot the 5 from the bosses you get, but they would show up in my mailbox. However I couldn't pull them out of mailbox since that would go over 20 cap. So I would have to take the 17 I had, destroy 2 of them to bring it down to 15, and then pull in from mailbox so 5+15 =20. Just a wonky way to do it.Even after creating the ring, they still drop, and I suspect my mailbox is gonna back up with them. Not sure why we keep looting after we have the ring.
I had 6 in bags, got DC'ed from extreme event lag and they all disappeared. Poof.
Yeah if the event ACTUALLY WORKED
if you have these in your warbank, and you have a number not divisible by 5, killing the boss will mail you 5 to your mailbox you will not be able to loot
I have over 10 for northrend and eastern kingdoms, but only 2 from kalimdor, even though I literally just killed the boss there and did multiple objectives (and did it yesterday as well)
Pass
I have already done the three events with 4 alts. If what this post says were true, I'd already have 20 memories of each event, which is not true. The last boss does not always drop those 5 memories.
sure dont mention of a pain in da bu tt it is to just getting the memories. dont mention each event is only 90 mins apart and there semi low chance on getting the memories u need. Yes please dont mention that part . gawd no .
All this is assuming that the servers are working right. The entire event was just a lagfest in Dustwallow last night on US Servers.If you're late to the party, you need to wait until the NEXT event for that zone, which could be like another hour or more. Its best to camp the Dalaran Portal until right before the event is supposed to start and go in immediately.
What a waste of time
Lost mine by putting in Warbank. If you are putting in your Warbank I would suggest keeping them under 20.
Why does this even matter in the current year of leveling. Like I “get it” but … it’s simply not relevant anymore with no XP boost. You’d be better off spending the time to get this and mow your grandmas lawn for a boost if you’re not driven by questing through the same content after.