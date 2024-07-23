Backup and Update Addons for The War Within Pre-Patch

Buff Moonkins
I'm planning to transfer a bunch of alts to another realm before TWW and I was wondering how to manage that with addons - a lot of addons I use record my character's names and server, so I'm not confident they'll work properly when I swap over. Stuff like CollectMe, Altoholic, MailCommander, etc.Anyone know a quick and easy way to make sure things still work?
I have a habit of backing up addons every major content patch, or new season as it's called now I guess.Just had a look at it and I still have all the Shadowlands backup folders, conveniently named "Backup Before Patch X . XX" 😣And I also include WTF folder, not just Interface.
The first week of pre-patch is a week without addons, for me. It is that time of the expansion cycle to experience naked wow :D
if i ever lost my addons settings, i would quit wow
As usual I remove all my addons, uninstall wow, delete any folder that has anything to do with the game. Once that is done I do a fresh install and don’t use any addon, until my raid lead requires me to use something.
Don't update until Wednesday if you're EU.
If your add-ons are working but throwing LUA errors all the time, deactivate the error message with /console scriptErrors 0untill the add-on is updated. Activate the error messages again later replacing the 0 with a 1.
The big Addons already fully work on Beta and should transfer over to Retail WoW with few issues.It's still a good idea to Backup your WTF folders during updates though, just in case.A lot of niche Addons such as oPie have lost significant functionality because of some API changes that Blizzard enacted in their Silent-War against Addons (Blizz wants Addons gone to make WoW more marketable nVidia NOW & Console Users). Currently some Addons only half-work as they used too, it's up in the air whether the lost functionality will be returned. If that bothers you complain loudly about it because Blizzard is trying really hard to be sneaky about what they're doing. For example moving the "Addons" settings from the main login screen to buried next to the Credits deep in a Menu.Either way, you can definitely get a great UI going tomorrow without much trouble just by updating your Addons. A big newcomer has entered the Addon-scene recently in the form of the Unit Frame Addon: "Cell".Personally, once Pitbull UF gets back to working fully I'll probably go back to that, because it has advanced features & control that I like; but for most WoW Players I give Cell a high recommendation - They made a very powerful Addon, it's just missing a few niche features still IMO.
*Slaps the hood of WoW*This bad boy runs on 100 lua errors per second.