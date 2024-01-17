Azerothian Archives Guide - New Reputation and World Event in Patch 10.2.5

Oh boy, I hope it's as fun as all the other mindless zerg for currency events they added in dragonflight...I really hope blizz are a little more ambitious in the war within because Grand hunts/dreamsurges/time rifts/primalist future/Fyrakk Assaults/superbloom/research on fire/ archives are just the same thing with a new coat of paint.
Players: Why are these WQs and factions mandatory for playing the game, I hate that there's so much power locked behind themAlso players: Why doesn't this new faction give me any power for my character? This is a waste of time.
The quests that come after the intro are currently a buggy mess. Especially the ones like Hidden in the Midden in zaralek cavern, and the one on the forbidden reach that works the same.You talk to an npc to start the excavation dig, then you have to use your totem to empower your elemental helper before you can begin your channel to excavate, but if another player comes along and talks to the NPC to do their quest as well it currently resets your progress and you have to start over, but if you then talk to the NPC to start it again it will reset it for the other player, and the cycle continues as more and more players turn up. Try hop to an empty shard where you are alone.This doesnt seem to be the issue with the intro quest version Hands-On Experience, though it seems that quest has it's own issues with stuff not spawning, or at least not being visible.
It's even worse than all the other DF events. I like DF as a whole, but those events are just unnecessary and boring. They may be fine the first time, but it's getting tiresome very quick.
Both mini games are incredibly clunky, uninventive and buggy. Having the goggles and totem in bag (really? in 2024?), having to click the totem once it's placed and not the hotkey, the bars filling up either super fast or depleting when touching one voidzone, the goggles deactivating on doing anything, the scying bolt flying anywhere or not activating at all even in close range, the digging currently bugged in zaralek caverns. The weekly is just 100 meters from the cooking minigame and is basically the same thing with worse little challenges. It's called archives but there is no option to read up on the artifacts you collected, just some samey samey dialogue...How does this go live? This could've been so much. An ingame lore guide for example or a treasure hunt more alike to the "secrets" quest lines which were much more involved(if you didn't just read up on them on here).It's a shame, even for some mid-season mini-patch. This and the reclamation of Gilneas are so weak it's baffling.
I’ve honestly quit trying to do these quests. Way too buggy and clunky. I’ll try again next week when they’ve hopefully sorted it out and made it playable. QA for stuff could really use some focus moving forward - it feels like most stuff releases half broken these days.
>Oh boy, I hope it's as fun as all the other mindless zerg for currency events they added in dragonflight...You're absolutely right that pre-patch, cobalt assembly, obsidian citadel, elemental storms, storm's fury, forbidden reach event, researchers under fire, time rifts, fyrakk assaults and the superbloom all consist of just spam killing elites.Thankfully, for this event you don't get to spam kill elites, but instead you get to be bored/ frustrated by making archeology x10 worse than it was before. Who thought this was an improvement?For scrying you need to right click to equip goggles that have a cast bar and then aimlessly wander around until you get close. If you're too far from your target, you either walk slowly to it or you mount up to a new location, prompting you to have to right click and cast bar again to put the goggles back on.And digging is even worse. Who thought that having to find a node, then right clicking a totem in your bags to spawn a totem/ elemental was a good way to "dig"? Half the time the elemental body blocks you from clicking the totem. Sometimes the totem isn't even clickable because it gets stuck under a rock asset or something. And then when your elemental starts "digging" you can't control how vigorous it is, resulting in this stupid "hot/cold" system where you may need to run over a water tornado? Or maybe this time it's click the water tornado/ dirt pile/ lava slime? Who needs consistency? Or the world quests that get stuck at 66% because there are no more samples to find, because they share quest objectives with the intro questline you just did. Meaning you need to hearth and go back with WM on so it's a different phase.Or the "major dig" events where, after frustratingly dealing with the hot/cold system and getting to 80%, some random guy starts doing the same dig and glitches out your progress entirely and resetting you. We had to form a queue in order to finish the dragon statue quest in Zaralek. I'm sorry but this isn't classic, I don't need to waste my time waiting for other people to finish a quest before I can do it.How did this pass QA? Did they even do playtesting on it? How did egregious issues like a world quest sharing objectives with an intro quest get through, if so?Overall, garbage event that feels bad, plays bad, and doesn't even work half the time. Not an improvement on original arch, just more frustrating and convoluted. I'm just praying for a redesign or nerf to this garbage because as a completionist I still need to collect the rewards.
Another one of the "timed" events. "Be online at X hour".I hate them.Especially when they are like this, and you can sit an entire event and get no instructions; while people plant toys/mounts/pets/items ontop of the dig piles, too.Can - you - stop - making - "Be online at X hour" - events?Thanks...
a shame they didn't make it like the "old" archaeology.I think this is a mess.The old system was good and easy
Buggy, poorly designed, and pretty much useless. What a great 'feature'.
The two azerothian archive world quests currently one in Zaralek Cavern (sulfur wastes N of researchers under fire) and one in Ohn'ahran plains (river bed ESE of Maruukai ) need some kind of UI distinction between them and the regular world quests, they just show with the started low level world quest marker (yellow ! with brown background). Legion used to do that for the profession world quests.