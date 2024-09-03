AWC and MDI Plans Revealed for The War Within!

The Arena World Championship and Mythic Dungeon International return in The War Within™, with all new seasons starting September 27.The War Within
is here, and with it, the Arena World Championship (AWC) & Mythic Dungeon International (MDI) return in Season 1. The quest for Arena immortality begins later this month, with Cup 1 starting September 27. Meanwhile, Dungeoneers will have two opportunities to participate in both Mythic Dungeon International (MDI) and The Great Push (TGP) formats running in Season 1! Registration is now open for each program, which will all be broadcast live.
and YouTube
!
ARENA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
With the launch of The War Within
, we're returning the seasonal approach to the Arena World Championship. The AWC will begin September 27, with four online qualifier Cups leading into an epic Season Grand Finals boasting a $300,000 (USD) prize pool and the chance to be crowned The War Within's
first Champions.
Beginning today, teams in Europe and North America
can sign up on Raider.IO for The War Within
Season 1 Cups, where they'll earn the new in-game Forged Banner of the Algari
as they battle for their chance at advancing to the Grand Finals. This banner will be exclusively available via the Arena World Championship program for the first time. There will be four open Cups per region, where teams will compete for points and $20,000 (USD) prize money per Cup. After all the Cups and the AWC Gauntlet, the remaining four teams in each region will face off in the Season 1 Grand Finals for their share of the combined $300,000 (USD) prize pool!
MYTHIC DUNGEON INTERNATIONAL
In 2024, we experimented with running condensed seasons of the Mythic Dungeon International (MDI) & The Great Push (TGP) to enable both to flourish in Dragonflight Season 3 & 4. Following this model's intense competition and success, we're excited to announce that both formats will be featured during The War Within Season 1. Starting with MDI, the combined events will occur over 6 weekends in Season 1 and award over $500,000 (USD) in prizes for victorious dungeoneers.
Test your speed-running and dungeon-pushing abilities with the new changes in The War Within
!MYTHIC DUNGEON INTERNATIONAL
The Mythic Dungeon International begins with Time Trials starting October 16. Registration is now open
on Raider.IO to all eligible teams, where the top 16 teams globally will advance to the MDI Groups. In each MDI Group, teams of eight will compete for a share of $30,000 (USD) prizing, as well as to be one of the top teams qualifying for the MDI Global Finals. The top six teams from Group Stage will join two teams from the re-introduced China region to battle it out at the Global Finals for their share of the $200,000 (USD) prize pool and the MDI Global Champion for The War Within title!
On top of everything mentioned above, teams who complete the Time Trials Dungeons in time will be eligible for the new in-game Tempered Banner of the Algari
! The first MDI season begins on October 16, and sign-ups are now open, so head over to Raider.IO to register
!THE GREAT PUSH
Later in Season 1, The Great Push will return with its dedicated program promising to build upon the incredibly tight competition that concluded Dragonflight. Be on the lookout for more information once MDI concludes in November.NEW DUNGEONS & AFFIXES
MDI & TGP will feature Dungeons from The War Within
Season 1 Dungeon Pool. Head over to our The War Within
Season 1 article to check out everything you need to know to prepare yourselves for the dungeons ahead!
We can't wait to get The War Within
competitions underway, so sign up on Raider.IO.
. Stay connected and on top of the latest news by subscribing to our Twitch
and YouTube
channels and following the WoW Esports Twitter
.
Good luck, and have fun!