AWC & MDI 2024 Revealed!

The Arena World Championship (AWC) and Mythic Dungeon International (MDI) return in 2024 to culminate the final champions of Dragonflight and usher in a new age with The War Within
2024 is a massive year for Warcraft. With WoW celebrating its 20th anniversary, Arena World Championship (AWC) and Mythic Dungeon International (MDI) will celebrate the culmination of Dragonflight before diving into The War Within
with a full year of scheduled programming, including three seasons of competition and additional bonus events throughout the year.For all competitions in the upcoming year, we’ve partnered with Raider.IO
to provide open registration for anyone to sign up to participate. With $2 Million (USD) of prizes on the line, new in-game rewards to earn, and an increased breadth of competitions during the year—it’s bound to be another great year of action. Registration is now open for the first events, which will broadcast live on Twitch
and YouTube
, in addition to competitors streaming their perspectives!
ARENA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
With the launch of Dragonflight, we moved the Arena World Championship (AWC) to a Seasonal Cup model to allow players more opportunities to compete and create phenomenal moments. In 2024, we’re building upon this and adding a new layer to what will now be a combined Season of Cups between the remainder of Dragonflight’s chapters.To culminate Dragonflight, we will host a combined season of AWC split between in-game Seasons 3 and 4. After the first two AWC Cups in Season 3, teams will compete in a new ‘Mid-Season Clash’ featuring qualified teams from Europe and North America and add a $100,000 USD bounty to the previous Seasonal model. After this event, AWC Cups will resume in Season 4 with AWC Points from all four Cups contributing toward the AWC Dragonflight Finals, where teams will have the chance to be crowned the Champions of Dragonflight and secure their share of the $300,000 USD Prize Pool.Both the Mid-Season Clash and AWC Dragonflight Finals will have an associated AWC Gauntlet event to decide the final spots. Each set of AWC Cups in Season 3 and Season 4 will have unique in-game banners that participants can earn. Beginning today, teams can sign up on Raider.IO
for the Dragonflight Season 3 Cups to achieve the “Dreaming Banner of the Aspects” banner.
MYTHIC DUNGEON INTERNATIONAL
Across Mythic Dungeon International (MDI) and The Great Push (TGP), we’re continuing to expand with three total seasons planned in 2024. To round out Dragonflight, MDI and TGP will have events across Season 3 and Season 4, respectively—before launching into The War Within
with an entire season of MDI matches to celebrate the new expansion. Across the year, more than $900,000 USD in prizing will be available between MDI and TGP programs.DRAGONFLIGHT SEASON 3 – MYTHIC DUNGEON INTERNATIONAL
Starting today, registration for MDI Season 3 is now open for the first season of 2024. Season 3 and Season 4 will feature condensed schedules as we gear up for The War Within
, meaning each weekend will be even more competitive before crowning a champion. Dragonflight Season 3 will kick off with Time Trials beginning January 31. From there, the top 16 teams will be split into two groups, each with a $30,000 USD prize pool and four qualifying spots to the MDI Global Finals. The MDI Global Finals will be an eight-team bracket with a $200,000 prize pool and the final chance to be crowned MDI Global Champions in Dragonflight.Starting today, registration for MDI Season 3 is now open in partnership with Raider.IO. Any player who completes the Season 3 Time Trails will also earn the new “Dreaming Banner of the Aspects,” so register your team today
!DRAGONFLIGHT SEASON 4 – THE GREAT PUSH
The Great Push ended 2023 with incredible competition and returns in Season 4 with some of the best hits of Dragonflight’s Dungeons and its own $260,000 USD prize pool. More information, including Format, Registration, and new in-game rewards, will be shared after Season 4 is announced—watch this space!_____________________________________________________________________________________LOOKING AHEADThe War Within
is soon upon us, and both Arena World Championship and Mythic Dungeon International will celebrate the launch, distributing a combined $800,000 USD between the programs in Season 1 of the new expansion. We’re very excited for all the action throughout all three seasons in a monumental year that marks 20 years of World of Warcraft.
We can't wait to get the 2024 competitions underway, so sign up on Raider.IO.
and YouTube
channels and following the WoW Esports Twitter
.Good luck, and have fun!