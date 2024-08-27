Awakening the Machine World Event Now Live!

Can this be done in a party?
Might get banned for exploiting by opening the chests not meant for you.
"Unfortunately, these chests are a little buggy at the moment, acting as shared world spawns for all players. While the rewards are still individual, this means that they spawn, are looted, and despawn globally for everyone, and will quickly despawn if a player with quick hands opens the chest before anyone else also has a chance to click on it."i.e. Don't waste your time on this, and choose an easier weekly task.
This is bugged for me? When i talk to the speaker it only brings up the questline for Renown 11 - for the upgraded neck, I have no dialogue option to start the event- i am on NA realms- I have tried relogging and restarting
Kuldas is still bugged on Silvermoon EU
This is not live for EU yet might be due to reset for NA
Available tomorrow for EU
NOT UP for EU servers.
Got the achievement wasn't awarded the mount so its either bugged or there is a different source from it.
Wowhead team like always is unable to mention that it is available for NA at the moment and will become available for EU tomorrow, etc. etc.
Might want to update the post verbiage that a POSSIBLE reward is the mount. I just completed this and did NOT receive the mount.
completed the event twice now got the achievement and did not receive the mount at all. while everyone else who did got it. freaking blizzard
NA player and it doesnt let me talk to NPC to do it despite seeing others complete it
Currently no dialog for me as well for this.
I, and other people as reported here: https://us.forums.blizzard.com/en/wow/t/awakening-the-machine-not-available-if-on-fire-and-gemstone-quest/1932018/3, are blocked from doing this event due to the Renown 11 quest with Hallowfall Arathi for the necklace upgrade (Fire and Gemstone).To upgrade the neck, they send you to the Deeps, and you do quests with the same guy that starts this event. One of the quests he gives requires you to get 2 items, 1 from Awakening the Machine, and the other from snuffling. 2 problems:1. I cannot start awakening the machine to get the first quest item because the event guy only wants to talk to me about this quest, whether I abandon it or not.2. I have snuffled 100 piles (not kidding, I am a wax lord), and have never gotten the 2nd item.I am blocked both from doing Awakening the Machine and from getting my Hallowfall Arathi neck upgrade. I would really appreciate some visibility on this so we can have it fixed!
Ha ha, ok, that's why on EU that NPC had a dialogue option to start the event since Day 1 that was doing nothing. It was because the event wasn't live yet because I dunno Blizzard wanted to confuse the heck out of us...