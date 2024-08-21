It is going to be amazing!
wowhead: available content in the war within early access.also wowhead: but it's unclear if they will be open in Early Access.lol come on
Are heroic dungeons turned off for EA?
It was a %^&*show..obviously!
What about professions?
Bruh rugpull with this title. We need blue confirmation!
There will be many advantages people gona gain via early access , one of them will be higher ilvl gear - high ilvl world quest rewards , early on every bit of gear matters , professions , rep and many more...shame for the money grab...
This article doesn't actually seem to have any idea what content WON'T be available during early access.The only official answer seems to be: "Certain endgame features, including Mythic dungeons and weekly quests, not available during Early Access. Click for more details."But "Click for Details" takes you to the same page, so there's that.I would expect that otherwise it's going to be exactly like the official launch.
What about profession materials and gathering and crafting etc,
Ty for no Early Access Blizzard, estimated delivery for pre ordered The War Within 20th Anniversary Collector's Edition 26.08.2024!
If anyone hits level 80 in the 3 days of early access - you are playing way too much and going way too fast.WoW is not a speed run. Take your time and play the game correctly.