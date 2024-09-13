This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Authority of Air Enchant Nerfed by 60%
Posted
7 minutes ago
by
Squishei
Some of the latest hotfixes have nerfed the Authority of Air enchant by 60%.
Enchanting Overview
These hotfixes are now live.
Enchant Weapon - Authority of Air
- Permanently enchants a weapon with the Authority of Air, which sometimes beckons a protective wind to your aid when taking damage that absorbs the next 20618582475 damage dealt to you. Cannot be applied to items lower than level 350.
Enchant Weapon - Authority of Air
- Permanently enchants a weapon with the Authority of Air, which sometimes beckons a protective wind to your aid when taking damage that absorbs the next 294550117820 damage dealt to you. Cannot be applied to items lower than level 350.
Enchant Weapon - Authority of Air
- Permanently enchants a weapon with the Authority of Air, which sometimes beckons a protective wind to your aid when taking damage that absorbs the next 346530145815 damage dealt to you. Cannot be applied to items lower than level 350.
1
Comment by
keeindordel
on 2024-09-13T20:55:14-05:00
ha
Comment by
dlbert2000
on 2024-09-13T20:55:18-05:00
The Nerfs Within
1
