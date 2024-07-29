August 2024 Trading Post Preview

Cute pet. I want
my character dont even use a shield lol. why not make the wolf/tiger the reward for completing ? at least make so i can choose bonus coins instead of that thing from completing the trade post
Is any of the the "Seaborn Blades" a two-hander by any chance?
I love how Blizz made it easy to skip a month and save up for better stuff. Now if only they'd make said better stuff...
Even though I think the shield looks stupid, I appreciate the fact that we don't get a pet for completing the TP.
Why are the monthly rewards CONSISTENTLY not what the majority of players would actually want or even care about? Why are the super expensive items never the monthly reward anymore? We used to get pretty decent mounts as the reward, or a full armor set. What happened?
I'm so happy to now have learned that the stupid watch we got last month iirc is only worth 100 TendersAnd people were like: OMFG U FRAGILE MALE U DONT LIKE WATCHES OMFG THIS REWARD IS WORTH 500 TENDERS AT LEAAAASTYeah... Blizzard continuing the trend of giving $%^& monthly rewards as a bonus, instead of full sets of xmog like they used to do AND HOW THEY SAID THEY GONNA DO: "We decide upon the monthly rewards on an item that everybody would like to have it, so, it's great for everybody" - yeah, sure, a 100 T watch was great for everybody, instead of, a mount :))))))
Yikes.. won't be able to buy both mounts and both weapon ensembles -.-Edit: AND THE PET :@
Gotta have those hammers
huh
Another month, another giga L on the monthly reward
Another month, another trash reward for completing the monthly.
My 2 cents... they are making the TP worse and worse so that people BEG blizz to put in Tenders in the shop, otherwise I don't know WHY would they have this %^&* as a reward instead of 1 mount or both mounts...Either before or during the 20th WoW Anniversary, they will implement the Tender shop probably, due to "high" demand from players, just like they did with the TBC Classic shop and onwards.
cant wait to buy all this stuff with my checks notes 1k monthly tenders :)....... -_-wtf is the point of all these stuff if you can barely afford just buying the 2 mounts, not to mention the lame reward, !@#$s not even worth 100 tenderswe are currently in the boiling frog part of the trading post, cant wait for the %^&*storm that will ensue when they will finally pull the trigger on selling tenders in shop
so happy i can skip over this month, i have the naga mount frozen from this month that i want to buy