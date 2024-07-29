August 2024 Trading Post Items - Kor'kron Nightsaber, Stormhammer Weapon Transmog

The spirit of competition is strong all during the month of August. Show you’re not afraid by wearing the Coward’s Violet Target on your back. You don’t need anyone else to put a target there!
Visit T&W** (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items*** they have available.
Here's What's in Stock for August
Pets, Mounts, and Toys Kor’kron Warsaber and Sentinel War Wolf Worgli the Apprehensive
Name
Item Type
Trader’s Tender
Celestial Steed
Mount
900
Cindermane Charger
Mount
900
Kor'kron Warsaber
Mount
600
|Sentinel War Wolf
|Mount
|600
|Worgli the Apprehensive
|Pet
|300
|Ethereal Transmogrifier
|Toy
|500
Armor Transmog Appearances Wings of the Amethyst Monarch & Wings of the Tourmaline Monarch Sapphire Faced Mobile Timepiece
Name
Item Type
Trader’s Tender
|Dueler’s Azure Shoulder Cape
|Back
|75
|Dueler’s Crimson Shoulder Cape
|Back
|75
|Trader’s Azure Sarong
|Legs
|100
|Trader’s Crimson Sarong
|Legs
|100
|Ruby Faced Mobile Timepiece
|Wrist
|100
|Sapphire Faced Mobile Timepiece
|Wrist
|100
|Ensemble: Vagabond’s Azure Threads
|Head and Back
|100
|Ensemble: Wanderer’s Azure Trappings
|Head and Back
|100
|Ensemble: Vagabond’s Crimson Threads
|Head and Back
| 100
|Ensemble: Wanderer’s Crimson Trappings
|Head and Back
|100
|Blademaster’s Azure Stones
|Neck
|200
|Blademaster’s Crimson Stones
|Neck
|200
|Wings of the Amethyst Monarch
|Back
|225
|Wings of the Tourmaline Monarch
|Back
|225
Weapon Transmog Appearances Arsenal: Stormrider’s Dark Stormhammers Arsenal: Seaborn Blades
Name
Item Type
Trader’s Tender
|Simple Scarlet Wand
|Wand
|50
|Simple Sapphire Wand
|Wand
|50
|Grunt’s Buckler
|Shield
|50
|City Guard Heater Shield
|Shield
|50
|Conjurer’s Sapphire Staff
|Staff
|60
|Conjurer’s Scarlet Staff
|Staff
|60
|Sunreaver’s Scarlet Tome
|Off-Hand
|100
|The Sapphire Thalassian Tome
|Off-Hand
|100
|Sapphire Bladed Blunderbuss
|Gun
|130
|Scarlet Bladed Blunderbuss
|Gun
|130
|Scarlet Shanker
|Dagger
|150
|Sapphire Shanker
|Dagger
|150
|Sapphire Warglaive
|Warglaive
|150
|Scarlet Warglaive
|Warglaive
|150
|Sapphire Axe of Asymmetry
|Two-Hand Axe
|180
|Scarlet Axe of Asymmetry
|Two-Hand Axe
|180
| Arsenal: Stormrider’s Stormhammers
| One-Hand Mace, One-Hand Mace
| 400
|Arsenal: Stormrider’s Bronze Stormhammers
|One-Hand Mace, One-Hand Mace
|400
|Arsenal: Stormrider’s Dark Stormhammers
|One-Hand Mace, One-Hand Mace
|400
|Arsenal: Stormrider’s Silver Stormhammers
|One-Hand Mace, One-Hand Mace
|400
|Arsenal: Fireborn Blades
|One-Hand Sword, One-Hand Sword
|500
|Arsenal: Seaborn Blades
|One-Hand Sword, One-Hand Sword
|500
This Month's Bonus Reward The Coward’s Violet Target “You are literally putting a target on your back.”
Complete activities to fill the bar at the top of the Traveler’s Log
found in the Adventure Guide (Shift-J)***
, and you'll receive this month's bonus reward — The Coward’s Violet Target transmog appearance. No one is going to put a target on your back but you!
Get the Burden of Unrelenting Justice Transmog Sets
It’s been a year since T&W (Tawney and Wilder) and the Zen’shiri Trading Post have been supplying a variety of delightful mounts, pets, toys, and transmogs to the citizens of Azeroth. To celebrate, players who have earned the monthly special reward from the trading Post twelve times will be rewarded with a new achievement, “Trading Post Enthusiast” along with a new color-shifting transmog — the Burden of Unrelenting Justice transmog set. The Burden of Unrelenting Justice Transmog Set includes 9 pieces: Head, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, Wrist, Hand, and Cloak.
With the release of the Seeds of Renewal content update, players who complete the twelve months will also receive two non-color-shifting sets representing the day and night version of the color-shifting transmog for a total of three sets retroactively. Players who earn the achievement after the launch of the Seeds of Renewal Content update will automatically receive all three sets for their collection.
You don’t need to earn the special reward twelve times consecutively to get the achievement and the transmog sets.
How it Works
Get Tender Every Month
At the first of each month, players with an active account in good standing will receive 500 Trader’s Tender automatically every month from a chest called the Collector’s Cache. If you don’t have active game time on your account or aren’t a subscriber at the start of a new month, don’t worry. Your Tender will be awarded on the first day of the month when you do have game time or an active subscription. This will be the same amount for everyone, regardless of how you pay for your game time.
The Traveler's Log
Complete monthly activities listed in the new Traveler’s Log. Each month features a rotating, themed set of activities. These activities provide the opportunity to earn up to 500 additional Trader’s Tender. There’s only a set amount of Tender you can earn each month through completing activities, so you won’t need to complete all the ones in the log each month. You’ll be able to pick and choose from a variety of fun in-game activities to easily earn Tender. Players can choose to earn by continuing to play the game as they already do, such as completing quests, competing in battlegrounds, participating in holiday activities, and even running Mythic+ dungeons. But you can also choose to take part in activities uniquely designed for the month.
Freeze an Item
Before the month comes to an end, if you haven’t purchased that one “must-have” item yet, don’t worry. You can “freeze” an item so you can purchase it later. When you freeze an item, it will stay available month over month until it is purchased or replaced.
If this month’s offerings didn’t have the items you wanted, you can hang on to your Trader’s Tender to spend later. It won’t go anywhere, and unspent Tender will continue to accumulate each month.
Learn more about the Trading Post in our previously published news post
on the official site.*The Trading Post feature is not available in WoW Classic titles.**Requires World of Warcraft Subscription or Game Time***Requires Level 10 to access the Adventure Guide.