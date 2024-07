August 2024 Trading Post Items Full List

Here's What's in Stock for August







Name





Item Type





Trader’s Tender









Celestial Steed





Mount





900









Cindermane Charger





Mount





900









Kor'kron Warsaber





Mount





600







Sentinel War Wolf

Mount

600





Worgli the Apprehensive

Pet

300





Ethereal Transmogrifier

Toy

500











Dueler’s Azure Shoulder Cape

Back

75





Dueler’s Crimson Shoulder Cape

Back

75





Trader’s Azure Sarong

Legs

100





Trader’s Crimson Sarong

Legs

100





Ruby Faced Mobile Timepiece

Wrist

100





Sapphire Faced Mobile Timepiece

Wrist

100





Ensemble: Vagabond’s Azure Threads

Head and Back

100





Ensemble: Wanderer’s Azure Trappings

Head and Back

100





Ensemble: Vagabond’s Crimson Threads

Head and Back

100





Ensemble: Wanderer’s Crimson Trappings

Head and Back

100





Blademaster’s Azure Stones

Neck

200





Blademaster’s Crimson Stones

Neck

200





Wings of the Amethyst Monarch

Back

225





Wings of the Tourmaline Monarch

Back

225











Simple Scarlet Wand

Wand

50





Simple Sapphire Wand

Wand

50





Grunt’s Buckler

Shield

50





City Guard Heater Shield

Shield

50





Conjurer’s Sapphire Staff

Staff

60





Conjurer’s Scarlet Staff

Staff

60





Sunreaver’s Scarlet Tome

Off-Hand

100





The Sapphire Thalassian Tome

Off-Hand

100





Sapphire Bladed Blunderbuss

Gun

130





Scarlet Bladed Blunderbuss

Gun

130





Scarlet Shanker

Dagger

150





Sapphire Shanker

Dagger

150





Sapphire Warglaive

Warglaive

150





Scarlet Warglaive

Warglaive

150





Sapphire Axe of Asymmetry

Two-Hand Axe

180





Scarlet Axe of Asymmetry

Two-Hand Axe

180





Arsenal: Stormrider’s Stormhammers

One-Hand Mace, One-Hand Mace

400





Arsenal: Stormrider’s Bronze Stormhammers

One-Hand Mace, One-Hand Mace

400





Arsenal: Stormrider’s Dark Stormhammers

One-Hand Mace, One-Hand Mace

400





Arsenal: Stormrider’s Silver Stormhammers

One-Hand Mace, One-Hand Mace

400





Arsenal: Fireborn Blades

One-Hand Sword, One-Hand Sword

500





Arsenal: Seaborn Blades

One-Hand Sword, One-Hand Sword

500





This Month's Bonus Reward

Get the Burden of Unrelenting Justice Transmog Sets

How it Works

Get Tender Every Month

The Traveler's Log

Freeze an Item

The spirit of competition is strong all during the month of August. Show you’re not afraid by wearing the Coward’s Violet Target on your back. You don’t need anyone else to put a target there!Visit T&W** (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items*** they have available.Pets, Mounts, and Toys Armor Transmog Appearances Weapon Transmog Appearances Complete activities to fill the bar at the top of thefound in the, and you'll receive this month's bonus reward — The Coward’s Violet Target transmog appearance. No one is going to put a target on your back but you!It’s been a year since T&W (Tawney and Wilder) and the Zen’shiri Trading Post have been supplying a variety of delightful mounts, pets, toys, and transmogs to the citizens of Azeroth. To celebrate, players who have earned the monthly special reward from the trading Post twelve times will be rewarded with a new achievement, “Trading Post Enthusiast” along with a new color-shifting transmog — the Burden of Unrelenting Justice transmog set.With the release of the Seeds of Renewal content update, players who complete the twelve months will also receive two non-color-shifting sets representing the day and night version of the color-shifting transmog for a total of three sets retroactively. Players who earn the achievement after the launch of the Seeds of Renewal Content update will automatically receive all three sets for their collection.You don’t need to earn the special reward twelve times consecutively to get the achievement and the transmog sets.At the first of each month, players with an active account in good standing will receive 500 Trader’s Tender automatically every month from a chest called the Collector’s Cache. If you don’t have active game time on your account or aren’t a subscriber at the start of a new month, don’t worry. Your Tender will be awarded on the first day of the month when you do have game time or an active subscription. This will be the same amount for everyone, regardless of how you pay for your game time.Complete monthly activities listed in the new Traveler’s Log. Each month features a rotating, themed set of activities. These activities provide the opportunity to earn up to 500 additional Trader’s Tender. There’s only a set amount of Tender you can earn each month through completing activities, so you won’t need to complete all the ones in the log each month. You’ll be able to pick and choose from a variety of fun in-game activities to easily earn Tender. Players can choose to earn by continuing to play the game as they already do, such as completing quests, competing in battlegrounds, participating in holiday activities, and even running Mythic+ dungeons. But you can also choose to take part in activities uniquely designed for the month.Before the month comes to an end, if you haven’t purchased that one “must-have” item yet, don’t worry. You can “freeze” an item so you can purchase it later. When you freeze an item, it will stay available month over month until it is purchased or replaced.If this month’s offerings didn’t have the items you wanted, you can hang on to your Trader’s Tender to spend later. It won’t go anywhere, and unspent Tender will continue to accumulate each month.Learn more about the Trading Post in our previously published news post on the official site.