August 19th The War Within Hotfixes - Chaos Brand and Arcane Intellect Nerfs with Weekly Reset

Get nerfed nerds.
Max strikes agane
Thanks Max!
just when i though blizzard couldnt make dh worse
Absolutely needed to happen, but this is like a 4% nerf to SPriest when SPriest was already really bad on Beta. I hope some casters can get brought up as a baseline to compensate.
They are REALLY pushing hard for melee meat grinder season.
Max did it.
2 more entry on Max's tombstone
Nice
More for Max's tombstone
Max continues his villain arc.
Good, now nerf mage further and the other god comp buffs.
Buff mm hunters noob blizz devs
Yes, please do everything in your power to destroy caster meta Blizzard I am in full support.
Clearly the devs don't play the god damn game they design. Stupid asses nerfing Fire into the ground and now making Arcane Int 2% less to "prevent a meta" when in reality it's a cover for the &*!@ dungeons and mechanics they design. Wouldn't be a meta if you could ^&*!ing balance the god damn game %^&*!@#es.
3%? why even HAVE the buff then?anyone else starting to hate all these 1%, 3%, ect in our talents and now our buffs? how about instead you make buffs worth the effort to click on?
Perfect now give DK a raid buff !
I assume DH gets a +2% damage buff then, right ? Oh they dont, oh ok...TBH just remove all raid buffs.
Yeah let’s make DHs worse than they are. Sometimes the wonder if they know what is even going on.
Unironically thank you, Max.