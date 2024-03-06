Augmentation Evoker Review of Scalecommander Hero Talents - High Fantasy But Spec Concerns



The War Within Hero Talents Overview



Our Guide Writers have provided initial first impressions on the Hero Talent Trees revealed so far. Check out all of our released editorials below.

San'layn Death KnightBloodUnholy

Keeper of the Grove DruidBalanceRestoration

Elune's Chosen DruidComing Soon

Wildstalker DruidComing Soon

Chronowarden EvokerAugmentationPreservation

Scalecommander Evoker

Coming Soon

Dark Ranger HunterBeast MasteryMarksmanship

Frostfire MageFire MageFrost Mage

Herald of the Sun PaladinRetribution

Lightsmith PaladinHolyProtection

Templar PaladinComing Soon

Oracle PriestDiscipline & Holy

Trickster RogueComing Soon

Diabolist WarlockComing Soon

Colossus WarriorComing Soon

Scalecommander Augmenation Evoker Review

This place... I have not been here for a long time. Not since before I was a Scalecommander. It is a dark place, full of pain... and failure. This was where Neltharion tested those he considered most worthy of his attention. He poked and prodded us with powers we could not understand or control. Many of us were found... wanting.

Talent Breakdown

Overall Impressions

Augmentation Evoker in The War Within

About the Author