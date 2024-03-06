Augmentation Evoker Review of Scalecommander Hero Talents - High Fantasy But Spec Concerns

Hero Talents are an extension of the Talent system designed to explore class fantasy with a third talent tree, separate from your class and specialization. Blizzard has revealed an early preview of Hero Talents coming in the next expansion, The War Within.
The War Within Hero Talents Overview
Our Guide Writers have provided initial first impressions on the Hero Talent Trees revealed so far. Check out all of our released editorials below.
|San'layn Death KnightBloodUnholy
|Keeper of the Grove DruidBalanceRestoration
|Elune's Chosen DruidComing Soon
|Wildstalker DruidComing Soon
|Chronowarden EvokerAugmentationPreservation
|Scalecommander Evoker
Coming Soon
|Dark Ranger HunterBeast MasteryMarksmanship
|Frostfire MageFire MageFrost Mage
|Herald of the Sun PaladinRetribution
|Lightsmith PaladinHolyProtection
|Templar PaladinComing Soon
|Oracle PriestDiscipline & Holy
|Trickster RogueComing Soon
|Diabolist WarlockComing Soon
|Colossus WarriorComing Soon
|Mountain Thane WarriorFuryProtection