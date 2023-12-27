This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Augmentation Evoker Review of Chronowarden Hero Talents - Time-Space Manipulation & Prescience Burnout
This past week, Blizzard revealed new Hero Talent Trees in a
First Look
at the new system coming with the The War Within expansion. Our Augmentaiton guide writer, Jereico, offers an early review of the Chronowarden Hero Talents for Augmentation excited to further manipulate time and space but raising some concerns about doubling down on
Prescience
and it's associated burnout.
First Look at Hero Talents in The War WithinHero Talents Overview
Chrono Flame
Living Flame is enhanced with Bronze magic, repeating 15% of the damage or healing you dealt to the target in the last 5 sec as Arcane, up to a fixed amount.
Warp
Hover now warps you through time and space and its cooldown is reduced by 5 seconds.
Hover continues to allow Evoker spells to be cast while moving.
Temporal Burst
Tip the Scales overloads you with temporal energy, increasing your haste, movement speed and cooldown recovery rate by 2%, ramping up to 40% over 20 seconds.
Reverberations
Spiritbloom heals for an additional 30% over 8 seconds.
Upheaval deals 30% additional damage over 8 seconds.
Interdimensional Phase
Warp reduces damage taken by 30%, starting high and reducing over 2 sec.
Motes of Acceleration
Warp leaves a trail of Motes of Acceleration. Allies who come in contact with a mote gain 20% increased movement speed for 30 sec.
Threads of Fate
Casting an Essence ability during Temporal Burst causes a nearby ally to gain a Thread of Fate for 15 sec, granting them a chance to echo their damage or healing spells, dealing 15% of the amount again.
Primacy
For each damage over time effect from Upheaval or Spiritbloom, gain 3% haste, up to 9%.
Careful Contemplation
Your Intellect and Stamina and increased by 10%, but your cooldowns are increased by 10%.
Time Convergence
Abilities with a 45 second or longer cooldown grant 10% intellect for 15 sec. Defensive abilities grant 10% Stamina for 15 sec.
Essence spells extend the duration by 1 sec.
Master of Destiny
Empower spells amplify all your active Threads of Fate, increasing their power by 100% for 8 sec, stacking up to 2 times.
Golden Opportunity
Prescience has a 25% chance to not incur a cooldown.
Echo has a 25% chance not to cost Essence.
Instability Matrix
Each time you cast an empower spell, unstable time magic reduces its cooldown by up to 15 sec.
Afterimage
Empower spells send up to 3 Chrono Flames to your targets. Chrono Flames have a small chance to grant you Essence Burst.
Holy Armaments
Will the Light to coalesce and become manifest at a target location as a Holy Armament, which may be wielded by you or your allies. Alternates between Holy Bulwark and Sacred Weapon. Lasts 20 sec after being cast. Max 2 charges.
Holy Bulwark: While wielding a Holy Bulwark, gain an absorb shield for 15% of your maximum health and an additional 5% every 2 seconds, stacking up to 30%.
Sacred Weapon: While wielding a Sacred Weapon, your spells and abilities have a chance to deal additional Holy damage or healing.
Chronowarden Evoker Hero Talent Tree
Placeholder Icons Only
Last week I had a chance to sit down with fellow Wowhead writer Preheat and interview Jade Martin, Lead Combat Designer, and George Martin, Game Producer, where we covered
everything that we could about the new Chronowarden Hero Talent Tree in 30 minutes
.
Over the course of our interview, and through
the official blog post
, we learned quite a bit about what we should expect when it comes to the new Hero Talent system. For example, Blizzard notably reiterated that swapping between Hero Talent Trees will be as easy as swapping talents is now. Additionally, the trees themselves will share a similar structure and number of relative throughput and utility nodes, such that the overall power level is consistent, targeting roughly 25% additional throughput, while also permitting slight differences in gameplay or damage/healing profile.
Given the sheer number of these trees being added to the game, this system is quite ambitious, and yet it's one of the features I am most looking forward to when it comes to the upcoming The War Within expansion. These trees have the potential to allow players to focus on their favourite thematic elements of their class and spec, while adding new interesting twists to existing gameplay.
When it comes to the
Chronowarden
, this tree clearly wears its Bronze Dragonflight inspiration on its sleeve, drawing on the ability to manipulate time and space in order to better support its allies. I will be going through and sharing my thoughts on each of the newly-revealed Chronowarden talent nodes, highlighting my favourites, and providing some critical feedback where relevant.
Chrono Flame
Of all of the newly-revealed Hero Talent Trees, I actually think the Lightsmith Paladin’s Holy Armaments takes the cake in terms of flashiest or otherwise most transformative top-of-tree node.
So while it is not quite as iconic as Holy Armaments in my opinion, Chrono Flame absolutely helps to sell the Chronowarden fantasy for Augmentation by changing the spec's primary filler spell from a fiery Red spell into a more Bronze-flavoured ability, complete with a damage and healing "echo" mechanic that appears frequently throughout Evoker's various other Bronze-themed abilities.
In terms of effectiveness, this ability as-written is not likely to be especially effective for Augmentation (at least compared to Preservation), given that Augmentation on average deals roughly 60-70% of its total damage through buffing allies, leaving only 30-40% of its personal damage eligible to be repeated through Chrono Flame.
Warp
While Chrono Flame might not be especially flashy or high-value for Augmentation, Warp on the other hand may actually be my favourite node in the entire Chronowarden talent tree. In addition to reducing the cooldown on
Hover
, Warp actually turns
Hover
into a true "blink-style" ability, which is thematically on-point for the time-space magic wielding Chronowarden, and has incredible playstyle implications.
This was one of the nodes that we kept coming back to discuss the most during the Developer Interview, particularly because there are simply so many possibilities around how the ability will eventually be designed to play and feel. This is one that I'm definitely looking forward to playtesting in-game as soon as possible.
Choose one: Interdimensional Phase or Motes of Acceleration
Before you get too comfortable with this one, it's quite likely that the damage reduction on Interdimensional Phase will come down from 30% per our discussion with the developers. The articulated goal behind talents like this is to offer a small side benefit or thematic bonus effect, rather than introducing a new primary play-around function for the spell, and it's quite likely that a 30% damage reduction on Warp would make the spell incredibly powerful for dealing with major hits or "one-shot" mechanics, especially in a high level Mythic+ environment.
As long as it competes with a powerful defensive ability, Motes of Acceleration is unlikely to see play in challenging content outside of niche uses. That said, 30 seconds is actually quite a long time for a buff like this to be active, especially considering the short cooldown on Warp, and could be quite a boon when coupled with naturally slower teammates like Priests or Death Knights. I’m at least quite looking forward to playtesting this one, as its power depends to some extent on how many motes spawn at a time, and how easy the motes are to retrieve.
Choose one: Careful Contemplation or Time Convergence
While 10% Intellect and Stamina are certainly strong bonuses, given that these two abilities both represent relatively generic or straightforward benefits, I honestly wouldn’t mind seeing these two options reworked into something different altogether.
For Augmentation, Careful Contemplation can only really be taken alongside
Interwoven Threads
, and essentially reverses the effect of that talent in order to provide passive Intellect and Stamina. Without
Interwoven Threads
, there is not enough cooldown reduction in the kit to keep
Breath of Eons
and
Tip the Scales
at or below a 2 minute cooldown, which is an important mark to hit in order to avoid desync with most classes' major damage cooldowns.
Time Convergence still isn’t especially clear in terms of which abilities qualify for which effect, and what happens when long cooldowns are used together. Assuming the offensive component is only triggered through typical damage-oriented cooldowns, Augmentation's major damage cooldowns
Breath of Eons
,
Tip the Scales
, and
Time Skip
(when talented) are generally used together in the same short burst window, meaning that unless this effect stacks or extends its duration in some way, potential uptime on this effect is not particularly high.
I do quite like effects that reward active gameplay with buff duration extension, which as a mechanic is quite core to both Augmentation's gameplay loop and also the overall Chronowarden theme. That said, at the moment I still have too many questions about exactly how Time Convergence is meant to function, and I am not particularly excited to play with the longer cooldowns of Careful Contemplation, which currently appears to be the stronger option.
Temporal Burst
Temporal Burst is in my opinion another shining example of the Hero Talent system's potential, and is another favourite of mine in terms of talents in this tree.
This node takes
Tip the Scales
, a quite useful but rather mundane cooldown for Augmentation, and gives it a fresh coat of paint as a major cooldown with a noticeable and flavourful effect in line with the Chronowarden time-warping theme. As a once-avid Shadow Priest player, ramping Haste during cooldowns has always been an enjoyable mechanic to me, and the additional movement speed is a nice bonus on top.
The ramping cooldown recovery component of Temporal Burst is actually quite easy to misinterpret, but it essentially translates to roughly 4 seconds of cooldown reduction across all spells by the end of the spell's duration. While this is certainly not enough to make any meaningful changes to major cooldown timings, or to suddenly make Careful Contemplation viable without
Interwoven Threads
, it is still a nice additional benefit of the spell, and is likely to be felt on shorter cooldown spells like
Prescience
,
Fire Breath
, and
Upheaval
, without causing any tremendous issues or desyncs.
Threads of Fate
On its own, Threads of Fate is a simple support talent that aligns well with Augmentation’s spec fantasy. In fact, it’s quite mechanically similar to
Fate Mirror
, it's just attached to
Tip the Scales
, and prefers random nearby DPS allies instead of your chosen
Prescience
targets.
It's really only once we start to consider the next choice node that we start to run into obvious gameplay issues for Augmentation.
Choose one: Master of Destiny or Golden Opportunity
I was quite fortunate to have been able to share my critical feedback on these two talents during the Developer Interview. Ultimately, while flavourful, I believe that these talents likely need to be revisited when it comes to Augmentation and the current Live game.
Master of Destiny simply does not work well with Augmentation’s current rotation and spell priority. While it was clarified that Master of Destiny should buff both active and new instances Threads of Fate over its 8 second duration, the mechanic implicitly asks the player to cast
Tip the Scales
, cast as many
Eruption
as possible, cast two Empower spells, and then cycle
Eruption
and filler as much as possible for the remainder of the duration of Master of Destiny in order to maximize its value. In practice, this directly conflicts with Augmentation's current gameplay and cooldown usage.
The reason for this is that Augmentation's opener and cooldown spell sequence are relatively set in stone, and involve timing key buffs around
Breath of Eons
in such a way that buffed allies benefit from as many stacking interactions as possible during the short damage window.
Shifting Sands
, which is applied to an ally with your
Ebon Might
after casting an Empower ability, is the most powerful of these buffs, and so typical Empower spell usage conflicts with the gameplay implied by the interaction between Threads of Fate and Master of Destiny.
00:00
Living Flame
00:01
Prescience
00:02
Prescience
00:02
Tip the Scales
(Temporal Burst)
00:04
Ebon Might
00:07
Nymue's Unraveling Spindle
00:08
Breath of Eons
00:10
Elemental Potion of Ultimate Power
00:10
Fire Breath
(Master of Destiny)
00:11
Upheaval
(Master of Destiny)
00:12
Eruption
(Threads of Fate)
00:13
Prescience
00:14
Eruption
(Threads of Fate)
00:15
Eruption
(Threads of Fate)
00:16
Eruption
(Threads of Fate)
00:17
Living Flame
00:18
Eruption
(Threads of Fate)
00:20
Living Flame
The following two charts aim to loosely illustrate this conflict in action, with the first timeline showing a rough example of an idealized Temporal Burst spell sequence, and the second timeline showing how a more typical Augmentation opener might benefit from this interaction if left unchanged. The Temporal Burst window is highlighted in green, the Master of Destiny windows are highlighted in blue, and the portion of Threads of Fate buffs receiving 1x and 2x benefit from Master of Destiny are highlighted in yellow and orange, respectively.
While again these only represent rough timings, the "idealized" case is likely able to distribute nearly twice as many Threads of Fate buffs over the same period, and achieve over 2.5 times total buffed duration through Master of Destiny. Changing timings to permit more Threads of Fate casts or better coverage of Master of Destiny would inherently result in damage losses due to less favourable buff timings and overlaps, and this is the crux of the conflict in play with this talent choice.
Meanwhile, Golden Opportunity is fairly straightforward, and can indeed create some exciting moments through its casino-style randomness. That said, this is also likely to cause some inherent problems with respect to buff targeting and the very mechanical "spreadsheet-style" gameplay that is currently favoured by top players in order to truly maximize output. Once you achieve 5 or more concurrent
Prescience
targets,
Ebon Might
again returns to choosing players by proximity, which is incredibly hard to manage in a raid scenario, and is likely not at all a favourable outcome when attempting to carefully choose
Ebon Might
targets over each 30 second window of the fight. The talent also frankly suffers from limited value in Mythic+ outside of activating
Anachronism
, given that casting
Prescience
on a tank or healer is generally going to be less valuable.
My true hope is that we see some significant changes to buff targeting for Augmentation in The War Within to both alleviate some of the major pain points around raid gameplay, and to ultimately open up the design space for more of these casino-like effects to be relevant and useful. The development team was quite clear that this is not something that we should expect to see changed through the Hero Talent system, but I do remain hopeful of the possibility that we see some tweaks to the spec's base gameplay in future patches.
Reverberations
The third column of talents is ultimately fairly straightforward, with Reverberations adding a simple damage over time effect to
Upheaval
.
Upheaval
on Live represents roughly 3% of Augmentation's total damage output in a single target encounter, and perhaps closer to 5% over a typical dungeon, meaning this node simply does not represent a particularly significant damage increase for Augmentation.
From a thematic standpoint I suppose we're going for a sort-of "aftershock" flavour, but when it comes to Augmentation, the power simply isn't there for this node to feel noteworthy.
Primacy
As written, Primacy would only ever grant Augmentation one stack of 3% Haste outside of AoE situations. Suppose roughly a 30% uptime on the buff, and we might expect an average of 1% Haste over a given raid encounter.
Again, this is just another talent node that does not seem particularly strong for Augmentation in its current incarnation, but could very well feel meaningful with larger numbers.
Instability Matrix
Instability Matrix actually has the potential to be quite powerful for Augmentation, although I am definitely looking forward to playtesting this talent in order to learn exactly how the random cooldown reduction works in practice.
This is the sort of talent that certainly has the potential to introduce annoying desync of Empower abilities in the rotation, but in practice this is likely something that can be played around most of the time without issue.
Given that Threads of Fate buffs last for 15 seconds, this node is unlikely to provide enough cooldown reduction to permit another set of Empowers towards the tail end of the Temporal Burst window, and so I do not expect this node to have meaningful synergy with Threads of Fate and Master of Destiny.
That said, cooldown reduction on Empower spells for Augmentation does have significant throughput potential, as it means higher uptime on our single strongest buffing effect
Shifting Sands
, which is where most of the power of this talent node comes from.
Afterimage
Finally, in the same way that I felt about Chrono Flame, Afterimage isn't a particularly flashy or transformative effect, but it adds does additional power to our Empower spells, and presumably adds more Bronze-themed projectiles to Augmentation's toolkit in a way that should ultimately feel fairly thematic and purposeful. Of course, additional chances at Essence Burst are always welcome, and generally make the spec more enjoyable to play.
Final Thoughts on Chronowarden, Augmentation, and The War Within
Overall I am actually quite excited about what the upcoming Hero Talent system has to offer, and when it comes to the Chronowarden talent tree as a whole, I am cautiously optimistic. The tree has some real standout winners in the form of Warp and Temporal Burst, but also has a few pain points that should be addressed in order to better align with Augmentation's core gameplay and cooldown usage in the Live game.
Assuming we can look forward to a plethora of Bronze-themed visuals to accompany some of these talents, the time-space fantasy of the Bronze dragonflight is certainly present in this tree, and while some nodes don't quite hit the mark for Augmentation from an impact standpoint, I'm actually quite confident that adjustments can be made in time for launch.
Lastly, while we're on the topic of Augmentation and The War Within, I would like to take a moment to acknowledge the current conversation within the community about how "fun" Augmentation is to play as a spec, particularly in a raid setting.
Augmentation gameplay in raid going forward would almost certainly benefit tremendously from some fundamental gameplay changes, as I've covered previously both in this piece, as well as past editorials. The spec is currently designed in such a way that it is all but required for the player to spend extensive time out of game preparing spreadsheet timers and then executing tightly-controlled
Prescience
cast sequences in-game in order to optimally swap between buff targets throughout a single given raid encounter. While I have certainly met a couple of players who find this gameplay genuinely satisfying, many seem to quickly develop burnout from the extensive preparation and micro-management, which can leave behind a sour taste despite an otherwise entirely enjoyable gameplay loop.
From my perspective, the bottom line is this:
there is simply too much power in the ability to choose and swap between specific buff targets
.
For those hoping that Hero Talents might significantly change up Augmentation's gameplay loop in raid, I'm afraid that is simply not the case here, at least based on the Chronowarden talent tree and our discussion with the development team. While these talents absolutely help to deepen the fantasy of the spec, allowing you to truly lean into the feeling of playing a support Evoker with a focus in Bronze time magic, there is no alternative to be found in these trees to either challenge or alter the existing buff targeting gameplay. If there is any hope to seeing changes to raid gameplay as Augmentation Evoker, it will have to come in the form of an update or minor rework to the spec as a whole in an upcoming content patch.
That said, all things considered I am quite pleased with the team at Blizzard for releasing these Hero talent tree previews as early as they have, and for continuing to seek and incorporate community feedback wherever possible. I certainly believe that the development team has their work cut out for them with this ambitious new system, having to create 39 interesting and reasonably balanced talent trees that each function with two of the game's 39 unique specializations, but I am personally thoroughly excited and looking forward to playtesting these Hero Talents as soon as possible in an upcoming preview build of The War Within.
About the Author
This guide is written and maintained by Jereico, author of the
Jereico
Evoker community site. Previously a long-time Shadow Priest main, Jereico has been involved as a theorycrafter and contributor in the Evoker community since the early Dragonflight Beta. If you want to get in touch, you can find him in his
Community Discord
, on
Twitter
, posting videos to
YouTube
, and occasionally streaming on
Twitch
.
