Augment Your Allies' Power with New Potion Bombs in The War Within

perhaps a trial of abilities for a tinker class?
I don't actually mind this, it's not like healers desperately need mana potions in content like dungeons right now (unless maybe high keys, like 25+ last season)I wanna see the alternatives / new mana potions before making any crazy judgment on these
I will macro my potion bombs so that I yell "JARATE", and you can't stop me.
How is this not Alchemy lol
Healer items. No way I as a dps am ever using anything for anyone other than myself.
Ok I was on the fence of if I should keep jewelcrafting or go engineering this expac. Now I’m sold n
Seems like it will offer interesting gameplay... Though almost certainly the playerbase will inevitably meta the fun out of it forcing Blizz to nerf these into oblivion.
Yes rpg like battle potions like ol ff7/8 healing friends and phoenix downs . I dig .
It's cool on paper; it's the toxicity of the playerbase that I'm afraid of.
Love seeing Engineering get some raid utility! Might be the play for tanks and healer to buff your dps.
Makes no sense to have these as Engineering instead of Alchemy, not gonna lie
This along with all the new tinker gems in Mists remix makes me feel like they might be trialing something....
Fantastic fantasy element, nice BG3 inspiration but in a game like wow this will either be too irrelevant to use or good enough and become cumbersome and possibly expensive
Just make sure the log hooks work this time bliz, getting super sick of the support players ruining my meters
I am going to miss being able to pop my own personal potion as a tank, now the "optimal" answer is to simp out my pot to the dps, good game bliz. Delete Aug
I see these getting zero use in anything but maybe Mythic raiding and high M+ content, which matches with the fact that that's all Blizzard actually cares about anymore.