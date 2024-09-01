Auction House Temporarily Throttled: AddOns Likely Affected

Can we finally ban TSM?
Good!
Agree just ban TSM and Auctioneer
This is a joke how bad it’s gotten, should have just closed low populated servers and kept the auction houses server based. Caused nothing but problems from the day it was changed
this didnt fix anything if anything its worse
ban ALL AH RELATED ADDONS AND WEBSITES. disable all addones as a whole if u ask me tbh. and i use elvui WA and whole other stuff but only cuz every one else is using them i dont wanna troll the team.
I've been using TSM for years now, use it every single time I play the game. I'd be 100% onboard on ban of addons, remove all addons from the game
TSM is not the problem, a change to the database that had unforseen consequences by a "well-meaning" developer caused all of this. https://x.com/FwoiblesWoW/status/1829977337397723443
Can't even buy or sell anything even with auction addons disabled thanks blizz.
Addon discussion aside, this is a bit silly... "we'll throttle the AH to fix lag", so you're lagging it on purpose to prevent accidental lag?
Hard time for addons, sounds like a good thing.
The Beta Within.
Addons simply should be only installable through battlenet launcher so only certain vetted and approved addons can be used, with integrity checks on each client startup. There are currently a myriad of addon that are in the grey zone at best and cause various unnecessary design nightmares, bloats and more. blizzard must gain control of this finally.
Just disable API interactions with the AH. If the problem is gone an hour later - we know it was TSM that was the problem. In this case, you just break the addons the same way they did with AVR back in Wrath. The people who play this game like its an NFT GME stock exchange need to get a job or a hobby, anyway