Auction House Temporarily Disabled: Performance Changes Being Deployed (FIXED)

I noticed it was super duper slow yesterday.. Was wonder what was up.
Can they just disable or ban whatever it is that is causing all these issues? It's super *!@#ing obvious that players are doing something they shouldn't be and it's causing issues.
If they just take away the 'cancel scan' functionality for add-ons and stuff, that would fix a ton of issues.
OhShootHereWeGoAgain.gif 😆
Hey so this is ridiculous? Over 36 hours of downtime for a new expansion is kinda nuts
This was already resolved yesterday according to twitter how is the entire game so broken right now.
20yo version of the game works better than the current one, you just know the current devs are so bad they managed to #$% up something that worked 20 years ago...
People really think that they'll stop being poor in-game if Blizzard bans addons like TSM lmaoThey can ban all the AH addons tomorrow and all the complainers will be just as poor as they are today, all the while the goblins will adjust and be just as rich. Why? Because they put in the work, which overtime manifests as skill.TLDR: If you're poor in-game it's because it's a skill issue, not an addon gap.
Next time they should take time to program and test features and invest more into it instead of making a paid early access..