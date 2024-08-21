Auction House Currently Disabled - No Known ETA on Fix

and now EVERYTHING is broken. I can't retrieve the realm list ...
Nice one XD
How they break things this bad before the expansion even comes out lmao. ugh haha.
So that's why I got kicked outta the game and now can't relog. Oh well, got point to stop playing for the day.
I'm tellin ya, these indie studios...
If the Pandaverse to Azeroth portal works like in the Terminator universe, maybe they wrapped those gems in something organic...
i dont think its broken i think its to stop the influx of TWW matts tomorrow itll prob be fixed on launch
Wacky small indie company shenanigans.
Lmao. Time Running is back on the menu, boys!
I love how Early Access is just another fantasy word for Beta, people thought they'd be 3-4 days ahead of people who have Base/HC Editions if they bought Mythic Edition
I sure hope its all down to fix the guild banks and warband banks from all the millions of gold in items that randomly disappeared a couple weeks ago...
What happened to World of Warcraft developers. They must have so many new, unqualified hires, things have never been this bad.
And it begins
Spagetti code strikes again! all those ppl jsut waste money for pre access and everyhting is bugged out i probably wait before a buy least for over a launch like we really wont lose nothing even not playing day 0
For the longest time we couldn't get bigger bags because the $%^&ty code couldn't support it. I would not want the job of a coder at blizz. Must be horrid working with that mess
I guess they fixed it already? I am currently using the AHOdd, it let me buy one thing and now it says its closed.
i miss the ddos days...