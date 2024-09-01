Auction House Broken & Knowledge Point Guides - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 342

We Broke the AH



We’re aware of and working on diagnosing and solving issues that are affecting the performance of the Auction House in WoW. At this time, the Auction House is up, but is experiencing degraded response times.



We’ll let you know as soon as we have updates on the situation.



Thank you!





I don't think TSM is responsible. TSM has been around forever, and Blizzard didn't just disable the way TSM and other addons communicate with the AH, they disabled the entire auction house. I think it's something new or different. Something that sends way more requests.



So what’s going on with the Auction House is an interesting tech problem, a well meaning and simple design change caused a DB table that used to hold 20-60k rows to now contain tens of millions. Not a problem by itself but we’ve got some code changes to make to support this new world we live in. We’re going to throw more hardware at the problem with maintenance while people far more clever than me work on actual solutions. — Tom Ellis (@FwoiblesWoW) August 31, 2024

Using GPH to Gauge Efficiency



Making 70k/hour with mining



Just wanted to share some tips for those that are having difficulties farming gold and don't know what farm to do.



Mining around The Ringing Deeps, I am making around 70k gold / hour by farming the nodes with the current market prices. I am also a druid so I move a little faster.



Most of the gold comes from Bismuth Ore (47k per hour) and from Imperfect Nullstones (10k per hour).



Knowledge Points Route:



Mining Fundamentals - 5 points for vigor Mastering Myterious - 5 points for cd reduction Plethora of Ore - 50 points



After that max mining fundamentals and go for Bismuth specialization.



Don't forget accessories & tools.



Here's proof of what i gathered in 1 hour:



In the spreadsheet, quantity is on the left and price/unit on the right. in the middle is the gold I made



Let me know if you have any questions and gl mining :)

Plethora of Ore increases your skill mining every kind of ore.



when you max it, in total you get +85 skill (to all mining nodes) +45 Deftness, +105 Finesse, and +60 perception



Then when you max the bismuth you get +55 skill, +180 Deftness, +30 Finesse, +60 Perception and the ability to refine



That +140 combined skill + your regular 100 skill (105 if you are a highmountain tauren) lets you find higher quiality ores regularly, and you can boost the amount of ores you get using a Finesse tool and enchant





So for anyone on the NA wide Ah prices arent as good but still decent if you're not great at other methods.



Now keeping in mind if you start leveling mining now even by the time you max you'd have less KP than OP, but even if somehow you did, you'd be looking more at around 45k in mats if you replicated exactly what OP got.



Now, 45k an hour for mining still isn't that bad at all but again, you won't have the KP to be able to achieve that so realistically your now down to probably sub 40k per hour. Now that's also assuming tis a fresh mining char and you haven't already bricked a current one by incorrectly speccing.



Really just up to you to think about whether leveling a new prof is worth it for just under 40k an hour for items that are continuing to come down in price by the day as well



