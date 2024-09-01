Auction House Broken & Knowledge Point Guides - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 342

So what’s going on with the Auction House is an interesting tech problem, a well meaning and simple design change caused a DB table that used to hold 20-60k rows to now contain tens of millions. Not a problem by itself but we’ve got some code changes to make to support this new world we live in. We’re going to throw more hardware at the problem with maintenance while people far more clever than me work on actual solutions.— Tom Ellis (@FwoiblesWoW) August 31, 2024
I'm baffled by how they let the auction house working while the bug creates duped items and it screws the economy.
Makes you wonder how the NYSE doesn't break all the time either.
And isn't related to TSM, Auctionator and all those add-ons?
TBH should disable tsm and all AH addons that'll fix it for now
