Aspects Reempowered Epilogue Raid Finale Follow-Up Cinematic - Patch 10.2 (Spoilers)

A boring ending for a boring expansion.The power of friendship wins again
Somehow the Dragon Aspects returned.
nice raid ending, now I really want to see 10.2.5 though!
All loose ends have been tied and Dragonkind is united at last, aligned to the will of the Worldsoul instead of the Pantheon. The stage is set for the Aspects' role in the next trilogy. Kudos to Danuser, Golden, Stickney, Metzen and the rest of their team. Dragonflight has been an absolute treat for lore aficionados.
Sorry but I dislike it because in the last couple of years Blizzard has proven that they will completely ignore big elephants in the lore room if "its not the story they want to tell"You can't have 5(6) fully powered gods in the form of dragons running around and have the normal type of enemies that we face. From the Dragon Soul and Grim Batol to the end of Cataclysm, Blizzard has made the effort to remove the Aspects of the picture so that past events can happen without the player having to force ignore that the Aspects exist.Now they have their power back. And if BfA and Shadowlands have proven anything is that Blizz doesn't care about these things if "its not the story they want to tell"
So let me get this straightAzeroth was needed to give back the dragon aspects their powers, so why didn't she do it in legion or end of BFA with n'zoth where she was in the most threat or even shadowlands with the jailer doing drain life on her?this whole aspect power where are you was drawned out and felt unnecessary
This 100% confirms Azeroth is not a Titan, as they clearly note their new blessing is not of Titan/Order magic origins. It is the power of the World Soul.. which is something different.
eh... i didn't expect much but this was still kinda disappointing and a boring way to end a raid.. oh well. hopefully the rest of the story we get by the end of the expansion will be more interesting