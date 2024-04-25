Ashes of Al'ar from the Black Temple Timewalking Cache

I got my Ashes of Al'ar from the last time TBC Timewalking was on from the cache.
Looks like something out of mario 64
I believe the gear from the cache not being able to be catalyzed is a bug, as the very same gear from last season (and also last last season) can be catalyzed.
Fix the 441 Curio !
Blizzard started giving away everything. I've been waiting for legion mage tower hidden artifacts for years, but there is no development on them. It would be great if they at least added different color variations as a reward to the existing mage tower. It's really frustrating that you can't get the best weapon designs in the game at all.
Now make the Firelands cache drop the blazing drake! And the other Cata raid mounts, too.
I got mine from the last TW.
WHAT THE HEEEELL OH MY GAAAAH