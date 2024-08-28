Artisan's Consortium Currently Disabled: UPDATE FIXED

Implementing buy orders would relieve so much stress on the AH. I have no idea why they didn't with the auction house revamp they did
I set a goal for today to get my leatherworking up and out of all things for Blizzard to create in the game, it’s the AH.
Hey guys EU also has issues with AH if not much much bigger than NACan you take care of us finally too and fix CONSTANT AH LAG AND FREEZE?
The EU AH only works at Night from 2-4am
Well, maybe its time to limit addons API requests so that we can use it normally, it would also limit some scam attempts.
The AH is completely closed. Do Wowhead writers even play the game?
The game worked great before they let the economically disadvantaged in. SMH
People were using Bugged Crafting Orders to have 600+ item level Gear Crafted ***using the Seller's Crests***.Naowh had abused the Exploit and had half their Gear stealth-deleted by Blizzard. (They Streamed it happening, and the Clip of Naowh realizing was circulating around other Channels.)I would guess that Blizzard tried to fix the Exploit in this morning's Maintenance, but that the fix failed for some reason, and so Blizzard is taking the Exploitable Systems down until they can fix things properly.
The AH is so busy you literally can’t buy things fast enough, they’ve already sold. (Usually relisted at a higher price..)
The issue with AH will be solved when they ban all the multiboxing AH bots and change API. And that is never going to happen.
For those asking: The issue with AH on EU is bad as just that much more people are using TSM and other auction scanning addons/software, so now instead of 500k people asking servers for a price on 1 product, you have 500k people asking prices on all the possible products or w/e they currently have in bags to either sell or cancel to make more profit. It was the same with Cata Classic launch (didn't play much classic before it), people spamming AH to sell, undercut etc.
Want to fix the AH and scambaiting? Put a delay on when an item is posted publicly, and award people who make purchases with unlisted cheaper items.Put another way:Cloth is currently 25g each. Someone lists 100 for 20g.I search for cloth and I still see the price at 25g and I put in a purchase for 150 cloth. 100 cloth is sold to me at 20g and 50 is sold to me at 25g, with a rebate arriving in the mail as the sale is completed.This stops the AH prices from fluctuating wildly and allows people to actually make purchases without the prices spazzing out and people having to buy 10+ times just to get 5 of an item.