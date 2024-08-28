Artisan's Consortium Currently Disabled

Implementing buy orders would relieve so much stress on the AH. I have no idea why they didn't with the auction house revamp they did
I set a goal for today to get my leatherworking up and out of all things for Blizzard to create in the game, it’s the AH.
Hey guys EU also has issues with AH if not much much bigger than NACan you take care of us finally too and fix CONSTANT AH LAG AND FREEZE?
The EU AH only works at Night from 2-4am
Well, maybe its time to limit addons API requests so that we can use it normally, it would also limit some scam attempts.
The AH is completely closed. Do Wowhead writers even play the game?
The game worked great before they let the economically disadvantaged in. SMH
People were using Bugged Crafting Orders to have 600+ item level Gear Crafted ***using the Seller's Crests***.Naowh had abused the Exploit and had half their Gear stealth-deleted by Blizzard. (They Streamed it happening, and the Clip of Naowh realizing was circulating around other Channels.)I would guess that Blizzard tried to fix the Exploit in this morning's Maintenance, but that the fix failed for some reason, and so Blizzard is taking the Exploitable Systems down until they can fix things properly.