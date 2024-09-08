Artisan's Acuity and Patron Order Randomness - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 343

I really hope Warband-Bank not working on Crafting Orders is on Blizzards Radar and they fix that fast
Wish i had the motivation to participate with the new crafting patterns. I lost so many items from the guild bank bug, i see no point. Threads on blizzard bug forums have 30k views and thousands in of comments. Its been nearly a month and tens of thousands of players lost entire guild banks of goods. (Patterns, mounts, pets, gear, mats, everything..). Sad that wowhead has not made a single article on it..
I really should try to focus on professions early in the expac... seems a lot faster to get gold than my DF method of gold and racing world quests. But I get stressed over the uncertainty of it.
One thing I don't like here is this dude saying they made money from Engineering, they didn't, they made money from nerding out on Beta and flipping the AH. The rest of us who were told engineering will make money were lied too, because engineering NEVER makes money, I've been an engineer since forever, the personal use items are just too good not to have and I was fully aware Engineering was never going to make money, some people got lulled into a false sense of security and got nothing.