Artisan's Acuity and Patron Order Randomness - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 343

Took PTO to no-life the early-access release to be there as soon as I could. Focused on professions instead of leveling during early access. Engineering turned out to be a goldmine! I prepared by playing the beta, did cross-realm trading, and stocked up on old bolts when they were still 1g each.



Given my limited playtime, I aim to maximize profits with minimal time investment. This means being efficient not just in earning, farming, or crafting, but also in leveling. I had no time for remix or building alt armies. So with only two alts going into TWW, I had to make strategic choices, focusing on maximizing gold from a single alt rather than relying on an army of characters.



Engineering: This was the jackpot! Blizzard nailed it with Engineering this time around and it was the best crafting experience I have had in any expansion. There are tons of gold-making opportunities in almost every specialization. Pilfering is probably the best mechanic introduced since the region-wide AH for commodities, connecting old content to current rewards, it even gave you mount parts as a bonus. Most of all the barriers to entry were significant, which reduced early competition:



Release day was straightforward after all my preparation.



I logged in, completed the first 20 minutes of quests to get to Dornogal, unlocked Engineering, followed my leveling path, and capped my build.



Within two hours of the TWW release, I was making Grade 5 green tools.



I had 30 alts across all US realms with over 3k players each, so I stocked the warbanks, hopped on my alts, and posted. I only logged onto each alt once every six hours (posting about 10 tools per realm). It was a rinse-and-repeat cycle of posting, collecting gold, and repeating. In almost every market, I was the first to post Grade 5 tools, which I crafted for under 10k and sold for over 100k (over time this would tank and not all would sell, but many sales were made at the 50k to 100k range)!



My Total Earnings:

12 million from tailoring tools

8 million from JC tools

4 million from Tier 3 enchants on both my alts

6 million so far from selling excess Serevite Bolts (and still counting)

Tailoring was a dud I broke even there.

I finally settled on Profession Equipment. Everyone needs profession equipment, so I knew it would be a good market, but I didn't really care about that- I figured I might push into other markets on other professions more, even early on, and if I wasn't huge in the profession equipment market, I could still run toys.



So I'm piddling around, still putting up profession gear, and I get to the point where I can see people putting up max rank gear. There wasn't a lot, but again, people were pricing it ridiculously, and I started thinking, how cheap can I make this? It dawned on me what the other engineers were doing pretty quickly- they were using their concentration on green profession gear.



That got me thinking, how would I go about it, because concentration wasn't a great option, especially on disposable gear. So I got my blue tool made for extra skill, and I still wasn't quite there. Something was missing. It occured to me- I don't need concentration, I need better materials. So I went through and figured out which materials I was going to replace with r2s to consistently make max rank gear. It was actually really easy, not bad at all, and definitely not worth the ridiculous prices they were putting out. Mass production! Once again, I priced reasonably, which in many cases, was under what the other engineers wanted to even sell lower gear for, sometimes by a substantial margin. In my mind, lower prices, provided they are sustainable prices, are always a good thing, because it opens you up to more customers. You might have one person willing to pay 100k, but 400 willing to pay 25k, and 5000+ willing to go 10k or lower, etx etc. And man, did I sell. And sell. And sell. And sell. I'm up more than 8mil for the expansion, and no joke, probably 85-90% of it is green profession tools.



This week I can max them with r1 materials, letting me price things even better, especially with prices coming down. It wasn't long before I even had the occasional goldmaker come over to my server and buy me out- and I only know they did this, because I'd see one guy buy 30 of something. A couple even contracted me to make them MORE to sell on their home server- which is just fine with me. I get my going rate, they get it cheaper than they were making with concentration, and everybody wins. I made money, they made money, my customers got great prices and every time they see their gear, they see my name.



TSM Website Overhaul



We’re super excited to announce the launch of a brand new TradeSkillMaster website to elevate your gold making in The War Within and Classic World of Warcraft!



Along side a new website, rebuilt from the ground up – our TSM Premium offering has evolved in to multiple plans which are stuffed with brand new features and quality of life improvements to take your gold making even further.



If you're an existing TSM Premium subscriber and are mostly interested in what happens to your current subscription, please



Let’s get started with what’s in store on the brand new TSM website.



The homepage now features a few important tools that will help you get an understanding of what’s going on with the Auction House – and what’s going on with your gold making activity, if you’re logged in.



You’ll first notice a heatmap of items and item categories that show trends in market value (red for declining trends, green for increasing trends) and volume of auctions (the bigger the square, the higher the volume) on your realm or your region – for the the version of the game you have selected on the homepage.



From here you can drill down in to a category, and then an item, to see current trends in price data at a glance. For example let’s look at Cooking Reagents.



Here we can see that cooking reagents are overall down in price trending when comparing the market value and historical value by -24.2%, then selecting the Reagents category the Cooking category shows individual items including Basically Beef trending down in price by -12.7% (perhaps oversupplied?) and Leyblood trending up by 505% (perhaps new demand?) – there’s also a tally of current volume of auctions for these item categories and individual items.



Let’s drill down further into Basically Beef as an item and check out the item page to see what’s going on in more detail.



AA Shuffles & Patron Orders



Level a bunch of professions that you do not actually want to use in order to earn the easily acquired AA points, then drop those professions and repeat until the only professions left are the two that you actually want. Then you spend all of the AA you got from the other professions on your final two professions.





I haven't felt the need to AA shuffle. I'm not sure where this feeling comes from for people, but I've managed 3 tools for every crafting profession and all the KP books outside of the ones in Dornogal, and I haven't needed to. I chose my markets, and outside of flasks, I can max rank anything in my chosen markets with r3 materials, sometimes with r2 materials.



I do feel like the patron order system could use some work, maybe look more at what you could feasibly craft with your point loadout, but I've mostly been swimming in acuity across the board. The only place I'm confident I would struggle is if I went dual gathering, but I never run dual gatherers. I find it too distracting, especially if I really want only one thing at the time.





I see two primary ways to deal with AA shuffle, and I hope they do one next expansion.



Hard weekly cap on acuity. Acquisition method can be whatever as long as the cap is reasonable to achieve playing normally. This cap could work like seasonal caps on currencies (but expansion wide and not reset on seasons) as a catchup mechanic. Profession specific acuity. This creates some currency clutter, but also lets you fully develop both professions at the same time since they no longer compete over a shared resource.

I see two primary ways to deal with AA shuffle, and I hope they do one next expansion.



Honestly, patron orders could work, if they weren't half impossible most of the time. They're often asking for stuff from different knowledge trees that you need to invest in pretty deep to be able to provide the quality they ask, if you don't want to pay upwards of 100k for R3 materials.



They should implement something flexible as in the patron order providing the materials if the required items cost more than a certain threshold.



More importantly there needs to be better balance and less randomness of which parts are provided. I had an impossible r3 craft that provided 24k in raw materials and a first craft I desperately wanted to complete but couldn’t. The system then gave me a possible 2r version but swapped out the 600 potions I’d now need to provide. Alternatively I completed a craft worth 100g easily for a better reward instead.



The system helps but no way can I ever clear my weekly allowance and it’s really starting to p**s me off when RNG is holding me back vs another crafter who just lucks out. That is just bad design.

Perception seems to be affecting Null Stones now (at least the log was updated)



(one Aqirite node):



Granted it could be still bugged underneath, but at the very least the log was updated! Seems to be somewhat recent as after maintenance today I was still getting Finesse in the logs.



