Artisan Acuity Removed from First-Craft Trainer Recipes - Profession Shuffle Nerfed

All Artisan’s Acuity has been removed from the first-time crafters’ bonus of trainer-taught recipes in The War Within.

All Artisan’s Acuity has been removed from gathering journal discovery bonuses.

An additional 150 Artisan’s Acuity has been added to the one-time reagent bag players receive from the quest “Crafting to Order”.

We have some additional changes coming to the game soon today.The last change brings the bag from 200 to 350 Acuity.Thanks again to all of you who tested the Beta and provided feedback. We really appreciate it.