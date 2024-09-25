Arena World Championship TWW Viewer's Guide - Begins September 27th

The War Within™ Season 1 Arena World Championship is here! Celebrate the top Arena Gladiators over five weekends as they compete for their share of $400,000 (USD). Tune in and watch live starting September 27 on Twitch & YouTube!Enter The Arena
The Arena World Championship cups are underway, and the top gladiators will emerge from grueling open brackets to face their biggest challenge. The eight best teams from each region will compete live on Twitch
and YouTube
each weekend. After four weeks, the teams with the best results will move to the Regional Finals, where the best team in Europe and North America will be determined.Details Dates:
Broadcast Start Time:
- AWC Cup 1: September 27-29
- AWC Cup 2: October 4-6
- AWC Cup 3: October 11-13
- AWC Cup 4: October 18-20
- AWC Grand Finals: November 15-17
10:00 am PDT / 7:00 pm CEST Prize Pool:
$400,000 (USD) Format:
Best of 5, double-elimination / Best of 7 Grand Final Talent:
AWC Season 1 will feature our returning star talent Eiya, Venruki, Ziqo, Supatease, Lythi, and Dmachine, alongside a special guest who will be revealed ahead of the AWC Grand Finals in November!Register Today!
Sign-ups are still open for AWC Cups 2-4 in Europe and North America. Register your team
on Raider.IO and earn the in-game Forged Champion’s Prestigious Banner
, available for participation in an Arena World Championship competition. Sign up today
!
Follow WoW Esports
on Twitter for the latest news and updates around AWC Season 1.