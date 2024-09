Arena World Championship TWW Viewer's Guide - Begins September 27th

Enter The Arena

Details

AWC Cup 1: September 27-29

AWC Cup 2: October 4-6

AWC Cup 3: October 11-13

AWC Cup 4: October 18-20

AWC Grand Finals: November 15-17

Register Today!

The Arena World Championship cups are underway, and the top gladiators will emerge from grueling open brackets to face their biggest challenge. The eight best teams from each region will compete live on Twitch and YouTube each weekend. After four weeks, the teams with the best results will move to the Regional Finals, where the best team in Europe and North America will be determined.10:00 am PDT / 7:00 pm CEST$400,000 (USD)Best of 5, double-elimination / Best of 7 Grand FinalAWC Season 1 will feature our returning star talent Eiya, Venruki, Ziqo, Supatease, Lythi, and Dmachine, alongside a special guest who will be revealed ahead of the AWC Grand Finals in November!Sign-ups are still open for AWC Cups 2-4 in Europe and North America. Register your team on Raider.IO and earn the in-game, available for participation in an Arena World Championship competition. Sign up today Follow WoW Esports on Twitter for the latest news and updates around AWC Season 1.