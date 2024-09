As Area 52 players know, we had an issue that caused degraded performance on this realm starting at 2:08 p.m. PDT today. We were able to stabilize the realm for the most part, and players have been on the realm as usual all evening, but we need to restart the realm to pick up a fix for the issue.



That realm restart will be at 7:00 a.m. PDT tomorrow (Wednesday, September 24).