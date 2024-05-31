Archiereus of Flame Farm in Timeless Isle - Great Threads of Fate Farm

nerfs incoming in 3.....2.....1...
Tips for dinner anyone?
If it makes it to WoWhead, it will be nerfed within the hour. It's why they post it. I just wish they weren't so disingenuous with how they present it.
Now it'll be nerfed to every 20 minutes+ drop only 2 threads and everyone that killed him more than 20 times will be nerfed.At this point just why bother?
Quick blizzard! All hands on deck! Nerf this instead of balancing Season 4!
Maybe ban the people using keyboard macros to spam aoe abilities overnight to tag these mobs?If theres a group of people sitting around the spawn point, drop a target dummy and see how many of them start attacking it immediately
Imagine if blizzard put as much care into their main games as they did swinging the nerf bat in this goofy fomo game mode. SOD is just rotting at the mercy of a skeleton crew with 0 idea on how to make an interesting and somewhat balanced experience, cata still has so many bugs and glitches being ignored, retail is just on maintenance mode because why make new content when you can rebrand old content i guess. At some point they just have to let degens do degen things and pull their attention somewhere else. Who actually cares if johnny no job can farm this meaningless stuff faster than Bob with 5 wives, 12 jobs and 88 children.
i wasn't "farming" him, but i did hang out there long enough to do that "kill five rares" quest. i hope five isn't enough to get me punished.
Realm hoppers deserve a suspension, they're coming over right as the rare is attackable kill it one shot so that others of the initial server aren't even able to get their tag in. It's absolutely disgusting.
the sound of every wowhead reader facepalming is gonna be real loudlike I genuinely don't get why these are reported the way that they are; why not at least include a small nod to the very strong likelihood that within hours of being reported on wowhead, this probably isn't going to work anymore? posting it like it's just another hot tip and not like every single one of these has gotten nerfed into the ground isn't just annoying for the players (not just from a "welp guess I can't use that" standpoint, but from an "another article about the same thing again?" standpoint), it's embarrassing for wowhead because it looks like you're blithely unaware of the extremely predictable impact.
ah wowhead - buzzfeed of game news
At this point it's just malicious.