Arathi Pointed Ear Customizations Coming to Humans and Kul Tiran in Patch 11.0.7



Arathi Ear Customizations for Humans and Kul Tiran

Humans and Kul Tiran will gain new Arathi ear customizations. Head over to the Barber Shop to change up your appEARance.



Lerrenai Fayn says: Legend says that when the Arathi first settled at our home, we were two peoples: humans, and the high elves who joined them to help teach magic. They built the foundations of the Arathi Empire together and became one. We have remained united ever since.



I am not an elf, <name>. I am an Arathi.



Alleria Windrunner says: I look at these Arathi and see my son. I will slaughter every nerubian in my path to keep them from harm.

