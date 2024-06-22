Ara-Kara, City of Echoes - The War Within Dungeon Preview

Deserted when Ara-Kara fell to ruin, the creature known as Avanoxx started as nothing more than a humble spider. Years of isolation in an area ripe for feeding has left her free to grow, overseeing her children, her followers, and her territoy with unmatched size and ferocity.

Overview: Avanoxx consumes with [Voracious Bites] [Alerting Shrill] [Hunger]

Avanoxx unleashes [Gossamer Onslaught] [Vile Webbing]

Avanoxx consumes withand signals to Starved Crawlers withthat grow inover time.Avanoxx unleashesand causes additional undercrawler eggs to fall from above.serves as the perfect trap for her prey. In Mythic difficulty, Avanoxx becomes [Insatiable].

Insatiable : Avanoxx feasts on any crawlers that reach her, increasing damage done by 50 % for 12 sec. This effect stacks. (Challenge)

Alerting Shrill : Avanoxx releases a loud screech, alerting nearby Starved Crawlers and inflicting 5 Physical damage every 0.5 sec to all players for 3 sec.

Starved Crawler



Hunger : Fixates a random player and increases damage done by 10 % every 3 sec. This effect stacks.

Gossamer Onslaught :

Additionally, leaves behind Vile Webbing at the target's location, inflicting 40 Nature damage to all players within 5 yards of the impact. Slings toxic web in all directions, inflicting 5 Nature damage every 1 sec to all players for 5 sec.Additionally, leaves behindat the target's location, inflicting 40 Nature damage to all players within 5 yards of the impact.

Vile Webbing :

At 10 stacks, the webbing develops into a Web Wrap . Standing on webs reduces movement speed by 30 % and inflicts 9638 Nature damage every 1 sec. This effect stacks.At 10 stacks, the webbing develops into a



Web Wrap : Encased in web, renders the target incapacitated for 10 sec.

Voracious Bite: Avanoxx leaps to their primary target and unleashes 3 consecutive bites on them, each inflicting 25 Physical damage and increasing damage taken by 100 % for 12 sec on the final bite.

Anub'zekt

While Anub'zekt has not yet earned his own ascension, he has been granted the honor of overseeing the Ara-Kara harvesting operation. Fiercely tactical and immensely strong, Anub'zekt will not hesitate to step in should his forces prove insufficient in their defense of Ara-Kara.