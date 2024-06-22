Ara-Kara, City of Echoes - The War Within Dungeon Preview

Deserted when Ara-Kara fell to ruin, the creature known as Avanoxx started as nothing more than a humble spider. Years of isolation in an area ripe for feeding has left her free to grow, overseeing her children, her followers, and her territoy with unmatched size and ferocity.
In Mythic difficulty, Avanoxx becomes [Insatiable].
While Anub'zekt has not yet earned his own ascension, he has been granted the honor of overseeing the Ara-Kara harvesting operation. Fiercely tactical and immensely strong, Anub'zekt will not hesitate to step in should his forces prove insufficient in their defense of Ara-Kara.
As one of Ansurek's ascended, Ki'katal has been charged with overseeing the harvest of Black Blood from the very feet of the Queen's own citadel. Hardsh and unrelenting, Ki'katal will stop at nothing to see the harvest continue, utilizing every enhanced ability at her disposal.
On Mythic difficulty, Black Blood is absorbed after a single player steps in it.
