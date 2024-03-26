April 2024 Trading Post Items - Plunderstorm Section and Spring Finery

this feature has become an absolut meme. it could be removed today and no one would care. its soooooooooo bad.
SHARK HAT SHARK HAT SHARK HAT
Big ol nothingburgee.And a 2d painted on robe with a hat that makes you bald for 500 tender x]
le steaming poop
Nice, been waiting on the green shouldercape! Perfect match for my elven ranger!
Definitely going for that green dragon bow
We have definitely given up on the "most interesting item is at the end of the track" though
Another month without the hellbikes :(
I guess if you get a shark hat and then summon a flying mount, you have a flying shark. That's a win.
Oh thank god, a bad month. Been running dangerously low on tender for a while now. It’ll be nice to save some.
I wish those cool looking raven shoulders weren't locked to cloth wearers.
Doesn't seem like there's anything here this month for me. But you do you boo.
The Trading Post has turned into a joke.... nothing but recycled junk, repainted gear, and hats that make your character look bald. Its a sad excuse for what used to be a vibrant feature. Step up your game, or shut it down!
Worst month, smh. We get a recolor of a partially useless mount we got last year. There are new recolors made for trading post like the Cerulean marsh hopper, green vulture, red goat, but instead another color of the savage turtle mount. I love the shark hat though, it looks adorable, I usually hate to complain about wow stuff, but I had to point it out
looks like ill have over 4k tenders saved after this month