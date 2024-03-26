April 2024 Reward for Completing Traveler's Log - Aura Pet

Another pet let's goooooo
The pet is nice and all , was hoping for something more but hey a pet is a pet , wanna see the rest of the items though
Lame
they ran out of ideas
not another @#$%^ pet :l
Someone at Blizz is REAAALLY into Poke-I meaaan, Pet Battles stuff, huh?*pls don't shoot me Nintendo-sama, mea culpa*
great looking pet
although I'd preffer a tmog set or mount, this one's pretty damn adorable looking, so I'm not mad
Stop with the battle pet as full completion rewards.... such a cheap cop out
GIMMI THE DUCK!
This can't be real....yet another pet?
Cute
Another pet? Come on!
I am so disappointed with these rewards. Pets are worthwhile for a smaller audience than mounts or transmogs, and show far less often. This is further exacerbated by the fact these pets are too damn cutesy - none of my characters are themed to be a walking joke, so I can never use them even as something to accompany me.I understand that the bar is easy to fill, but I think instead of giving such -- I don't want to say it, but I don't have a better word -- useless reward, I would rather have the bar be much harder to fill and the reward be something we can use.
This makes me mad enough to kick someone else's puppy. Pets are ridiculous!
Pet two months in a row? Oof. At least this one is... more unique.
Two months in a row of pets? :(
AGAIN? Another pet reward?So freaking underwhelming.Whoever is in charge of these decisions should be fired, seriously. Even the least intelligent employee would reckon they should have waited a few months before rewarding players with another freaking pet again.