Appearances Going Away with Dragonflight Season 4 - Mythic+ Rotational Items

They should just permanently replace Artifact relic drops from Legion 5-mans with these weapon appearances; Artifacts are basically irrelevant beyond collecting their appearances anyway and relics don't impact anything mog-related.
Corrupted knot is a mace, not a sword.
Good to see an article on this, I knew about Howling Echoes and farmed it, but didn't know about the other 2. Gonna have to farm the 2H sword too, it looks sick.
Done enough BRH runs for a lifetime trying to get the sword. I'm hoping they just add a cosmetic version to the Legion timewalking vendor at some point.
The mace out of DHT was such a pain for my palie to finally dig out of there
Oh this is all "going away" like all of the other items that are somehow finding a way back into the game?
Just add them to the TW legion vendor.
Howling Echoes is the one i want on my Ret pally or Fury warrior tho . . .
No reason these will actually go away. 70% chance they will return in the future, and certainly not something people will recognise in game.
would be nice if they just added the lower ilvl versions for nm and hc but fomo i guess ¯\_(ツ)_/¯