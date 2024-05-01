Antique Bronze Bullion Purchases Can't Be Socketed - Another Bug in Season 4



I purchased Seal of Diurna’s Chosen today with my 2 Antique Bronze Bullions. In my vault I had no good options so I took the tokens for the gem sockets. I received my 2 Eye of Awakening gem upgrade tokens. I used one on 525 crafted wrist just fine. The second I attempted to use on the Seal of Diurna’s Chosen. I was unable to do so. The item is grayed out and I get a warning saying “This item cannot be modified.”