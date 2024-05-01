Antique Bronze Bullion Purchases Can't Be Socketed - Another Bug in Season 4

PTR tested huh?
For @#$%s sake
Another bug, damn bliz, maybe if you had some kind of test realm, you could try these things out b4 they go live.
All Blizz releases lately riddled with bugs, this and Cata release too. What are they doing?
It doesn't surprise me that there's so many bugs. Blizzard just let go a lot of developers this past year alone and Blizzard is managing the most versions of WoW available to date. They downsized and increased speed of content delivery.
Something something PUBLIC TEST REALM something
What a clueless company lol
Between this and the Legendary bug hmm makes you wonder how it made it to launch.
I'm pretty sure we had similar issues in the fated season of Shadowlands too. Couldn't socket a ring from fated nathria and it took a week or so for it to be fixed.
It's 1st of May don't expect a fix today
Better work on those TWW side quests that reward pet than tend to playerbase needs, mby even start developing Midnight and release TWW as is, why would they test anything. These depraved $%^&*s went berserk trying to turn every female picture in game to fruit but cant spend resources on gameplay.
It would great to have an article that catalogued every bug we’ve had in S4, and then put it to Blizz for a response as to what they think went wrong. She accountability for them would be good to see.
Honestly what's the point of PTR then
Bwahahahaha! This is seriously hilarious now. End people were coming for me when I said it’s better to just not have another season at all if they’re going to do this mess instead. DF ended a few weeks after the Amirdrassil raid came out and that’s the truth. We’re going to have almost a year downtime in between expansion, sad!
What a total crapshow of bugs this season. A clear disregard for their player base, delivering a so obvious message that Microsoft's Blizzard cares even less about the game than before. Guys, in case you forgot we are PAYING you for this game. Deliver a better product
Pls also give a Repport on the Buggy Traidingpost and the new mount
The sad part about this is that you killed the chances for several guilds to get a last-minute CE by bringing up this buggy patch so early.