Another Mythic Tindral Hotfix Coming Soon

That's good, assuming this fixes the massive problem with this mechanic that came up on reset. The changes they made to the way these feathers dropped yesterday made the fight significantly more frustrating, and I highly doubt that was the intention behind the changes.This boss in its current state is heinously overtuned on Mythic. Like, if you killed Smolderon within the past couple days or so you'd have zero reason to even bother attempting to pull Tindral because there's zero chance your guild is capable of killing it as it is now and you'd be better off doing Normal/Heroic splits or farming M+ for gear because of how pointless progging Tindral is.
I wonder if Imperative will come back with this hotfix. Rigg come back :(
This is gonna cut the pull count in half for sure.
Still overtuned by a lot.