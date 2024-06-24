Anduin and Faerin Conversations - Faerin's History, the Arathi Empire, and Wrathion

I really wish they hadn’t pulled this Arathi Empire out of thin air. Hoping these Arathi are from the distant past or another timeline because if they’re just on the other side of Azeroth it makes no sense.
So the Arathi are just WoW's version of Bretons taking over the role of Imperials instead.Curious. Also Anduin be building his own personal harem.
Talia Fordragon, Wrathion son of Deathwing and now Faerin Lothar? Damn Anduin, chill!
Power throuple
My main problems with Hallowfall arathi and this whole underground area is it’s fully just made up for the sake of the expansion and has no connection to the rest of the world. At least for Pandaria and Dragon Isles there was an explanation for why we never found these places (though the dragon isles one is very weak) but these new underground places were always just there? Totally unaffected by the Cataclysm? Through all the Old God #$%^ the nerubians never cared but now they do? Out of all the humans that went underground not a single one tried to go back up? The Naaru with the Draenei never sensed a MASSIVE amount of light underground? Haven’t played the beta so maybe this is all explained but….its just weak.
Shouldn't this be spoiler tag? didn't exactly wanted to see a spoiler related headline today
I was fine to accept there was remenants of former Arathi empire, but WHOLE EMPIRE STILL EXISTS? WHERE? Are we about to add even 1 more continent to the map? ..... I know they needed Light fanatic faction for next expansion to fuel Light vs Void theme, but don't we already have Scarlet Crusade? What is the difference between them and Arathi based on context given?