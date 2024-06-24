Anduin and Faerin Conversations - Faerin's History, the Arathi Empire, and Wrathion

Warning: War Within Spoilers Ahead.

A Moment to Rest

Faerin's Family

Do you have family in Hallowfall?

Faerin chuckles

Faerin Lothar says: No, my family is still in the Empire. I stowed away on the Expedition because I, too, heard Beledar's call. I was never supposed to be here.

Anduin Wrynn says: You left home so young... your parents must be worried sick.

Faerin Lothar says: If my parents had their way, I'd be locked in a library, drafting documents on economics or something.

Faerin Lothar says: I chose this life. My parents never saw me as anything other than a disappointment.

Anduin Wrynn says: ...I used to think my father was just as disappointed in me. By the end... I like to think we finally started to understand each other.

Anduin Wrynn says: I hope you get the same chance, with your family.

Faerin smiles ruefully.

Faerin Lothar says: That would require me ever going back.

The Arathi Empire

Tell me more about the Arathi Empire.



Faerin Lothar says: Vast, powerful, and bathed in the Light... the Empire is a force to be reckoned with.

Anduin Wrynn says: It sounds like a visit would be an interesting journey.

Faerin grimaces

Faerin Lothar says: To be honest, I'm not sure how kindly the mainland would take to the... variety of peoples you all keep company with.

Faerin Lothar says: We in Hallowfall know beggars can't be choosers. We need all the help we can get. And you all have proven to be fine folk. But the Empire is not so... open minded. Or so desperate.

Anduin Wrynn says: Don't you miss home?

Faerin laughs wryly.

Faerin Lothar says: I really, truly thought I would. But I became the person I am under Beledar's Light. This is my home, now.

Faerin Lothar says: And were I to leave, I would much sooner travel the lands you all hail from! This Stormwind you speak of! If you don't take me someday, I'll go stomping around up there myself!

Anduin chuckles.

Faerin and Anduin's Friendship

What was Andari's favorite figurine?

Faerin Lothar says: That one, painted in red! It was the first I tried to paint. It was difficult, given—

Faerin waves what remains of her left arm.

Faerin Lothar says: I lost my arm and eye when our ships arrived in Hallowfall. All I remember is a flash of light, then... I was under something, Screaming.

Faerin shudders.

Faerin Lothar says: When I came back to, my arm and eye were gone, I was so unbalanced, I had to learn to walk again, like a child.

Faerin Lothar says: Steelstrike had been the one to dig me out. She said my choice to stow away meant I was a soldier, not a child.

Do you regret stowing away?

Stowing Away was a foolish thing to do.

Steelstrike was too harsh on you. I'm sorry.

Faerin Lothar says: I don't regret anything. I wanted to live up to Steelstrike's expectations. I refused to be any less than the rest of the army. I trained endlessly.

Faerin Lothar says: Andari convinced me to play Light's Gambit to learn strategy. By the time I realized they were actually getting me to rest, I was hooked.

Faerin locks fondly at the red painted knight.

Faerin Lothar says: When we lost pieces, I wanted to make new ones. Because of my missing arm, I had to figure out new ways to fight, to eat, to dress myself, even.

Faerin Lothar says: And yet, crafting this tiny game piece with one arm was my greatest challenge yet. Because of Andari, I rose to it not with grim determination, but joy.

Faerin Lothar says: Andari healed me. Not my wounds... not my missing limbs. And not with magic. But something inside. And now, they're gone--

Faerin chokes on a sob.

Faerin wipes tears from her eyes.

Faerin Lothar says: Thank you. Thank you both for listening.

Faerin Lothar says: I've fought so hard to be seen as strong. To earn my place. I love my people. But it's hard to let... to let the walls down.

Anduin Wrynn says: You... have to let the walls down eventually. Before they all come crumbling down around you. You don't have to do it alone... be kinder to yourself.

Faerin smiles through tears.

Faerin Lothar says: Care to take your own advice?

Anduin snorts.

Anduin Wrynn says: I think it was you who said something like that to me, first.

Wrathion

Wrathion has done much since returning to the Dragon Isles. Have you had any contact?



Anduin Wrynn says: He's tried. I've been dodging Blacktalons almost as much as Sl:7. I know he just wants to help. Like the others. But what could they say? What could I say?

Anduin Wrynn says: Wrathion had his greatest wish before him in the Dragon Isles. To reunite with his flight. The last thing I want would be to distract him from that purpose.

Faerin Lothar says: Anduin--

Faerin Lothar says: Wait a moment, You're... friends with a dragon?

Faerin Lothar says: A DRAGON?! You're just casually friends with a legendary beast known to scour lands and grant wishes?

Anduin blinks, then laughs.

Anduin Wrynn says: I don't think Wrathion would be keen on either of those things. He's self-centered and boastful and... a good friend I should not have neglected for so long.

Anduin Wrynn says: We also often played a game together, much like this. I think this one is even more suited to his tastes. He'd like it.

Faerin Lothar says: Well, then! When you go to apologize, you'll have to introduce me!

Anduin Wrynn says: I'm not sure Stormwind would survive the chaos caused by the two of you in one room.

