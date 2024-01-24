Analyze and Plan Class Cooldowns with Lorrgs.IO

Can I have a robot just play the game for me?
Didnt you highlight lorrgs and their CD planning already?Edit: yeah you did. Link: https://www.wowhead.com/news/new-lorrgs-io-feature-imports-cooldown-timers-as-in-game-notes-336698Oh yeah its mentioned in the article itself. Weird to highlight a new feature before you highlight the actual site, still
Yeah that disclaimer is really, really important. Cooldown timing is often highly dependent on lust windows, fight duration, etc. The average player could probably improve dramatically by just copy/pasting what they are from a top-50 parse but a decent mythic raider would have a lot more luck spending the time understanding their own damage profile better and deciding for themselves when to pop stuff.I tried using Lorrgs while progging Forgotten Experiments last tier and ran into big problems when the top-50 parses were all lusting on pull and nuking the fight In less than 3 minutes instead of carefully timing when the second boss comes down.
Smolderon phases I am 99% sure are purely time based.You can absolutely copy the timings with little fear that something unexpected is going to change besides the Overheated order.But for a fight like Tindral raid dps is what forces the phases ... and also each ability happening twice from what i've read.No point popping berserk/incarn when Tindral is at 78% and about to fly away to the next platform.