An Amazing Year of Warcraft - 2023 WoW Retrospective Video

That was cute.
Here's to 2024 🥂
2023 felt like a great year for me in WoW, personally. Fast (but not too easy) AotC and KSM (meaning fun without burning out on the content), a new patch every two months or so with something new in it for me to play with each time, and just enough of this new content that I had time to go back and clean up some old content that I felt I was too busy to go back for during BfA and SL. I feel like I accomplished a lot. And I still had time to be able to step away from WoW when I wanted to play my other favourite games or do other non-gaming activities.2023 was the year of perfect pacing for this game.Really looking forward to 2024 and TWW! :D
Rujiji, Guzu and Hurricane all got a neat spot, nice :) Happy new year everyone!
i will unabashedly be that guymoonmoon had no right to be in the video, dude barely played wow and literally wouldnt have even touched it if he didnt get roped into doing hardcore raiding with soda/the others (which he didnt even do lol). and this is from someone who's followed him since he was moonmoon_ow. picking a clip of him over a clip of soda, who over the last few months did a ton to bring traction to the wow section by involving streamers and their communities who never played the game before, is pretty sad to me.
2023 has truly been a good year for WoW, here's to another even better year of growth and good gaming in 2024!
Lovely little video, looking forward to another year.
The comments here are surprisingly wholesome and positive. I guess I'm used to WoWhead's negativity on a lot of posts lol
Great year that video should have been about 5 mins long with a bit more context
...what sword?
Happy 2024 everyone!