Amirdrassil's Location in Azeroth - A New Dragon Isles Zone

Yes this is the right place for it.
your opinion is not news
Ngl the second I saw Amirdrassil's location in Emerald Dream matching the shoreline of Ohn'ahran Plains I knew this is where it will be located in "real" Azeroth, because it was too obvious not to be.Kinda sad Night Elves lose kalimdor though.
Dynamic flight max speed will not be limited to 80%. It will be limited to 80% OF their MAXIMUM speed.930% x .8= 744% above ground speed. Regular flying caps out at 420% with the guild perk so it’s still substantially faster.
Imagine buying a house with the perfect ocean view then waking up to that tree blocking it all.
i wonder since other Races seem to want to live on/in/arround Amirdrassil, does that mean we could get other playable races?Like Gnolls?Monarch and some other Gnolls state their intend to live there among others...come on BlizzDruids for all and this new World Tree is the perfect place to train all the races for that
Honestly, would love for a new NElf starting experience to be put on the island of Amirdrassil, perfect to then launch straight into the Dragon Isles as the default levelling experience. It felt clunky being able to level in Teldrassil, only to leave and then it be on fire.Obviously it should be optional, I think if a world revamp does come, all of it should be optional, maybe with a more intuitive system to toggle between world versions than Zidormi in every zone. You should be able to choose cata-era levelling or war within-era. In a perfect world, classic-era would also be an option, but people can just go and play Classic for that I guess!
I was hoping the tree would either be put in:A) Silithus, using the Sword of Sargeras as a means to support itself as it grew. Through this, the sword would have been addressed before The War Within, kept the Night Elves in Kalimdor, as well as give everyone another reason to head that far south.orB) The Blackwald in Gilneas. This would have truly unified the Gilneans/Worgen and Night Elves, with Genn even being offered an opportunity to make some grand gesture as if unifying the two people.Clearly, neither are happening, but perhaps with The Last Titan, Amirdrassil will be displaced as mentioned in the article, but as it stands, I'm unsure if leaving it in the Dragon Isles is the best move.
So, we're gonna have both versions, right? Both the emerald dream tree and zone and the new "real" zone. that's gonna be awkward.
Continent?
Hehe, so it went just as anticipated. Night elf fans get a new zone/capital for their favorite race! ...much to their chagrin xD. Gotta love it.
"The night elves lose Kalimdor"Uhh, Citations Freaking Needed? You really think that if they ever go back and do a revamp of the Kalimdor Zones the Night Elf areas will just be taken over by Horde or something? Get a clue, seriously. I'm so tired of this *!@#$ic meme being repeated. The fact that WoWhead just lets their writers post dumb lore hot takes with no basis in reality is ming boggling.