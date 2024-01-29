Amirdrassil Weekly DPS Rankings - Post January 23rd Class Buffs

#BuffRet
Never complain about ret again
#BuffRet#BuffArms#NerfHunters (They can MOVE while casting)
DK needs another buff. Idk if it needs just a flat % or certain spells like ret
I find it kinda odd that the overall damage rankings are used to rank the specs, obviously some fights it is super important to kill adds quickly but there's usually more than enough cleave to get the job done - there's traditionally been a word for high damage parses gained from doing a lot of aoe on adds; we used to call it "padding".The damage to bosses shows a much different picture, and this is where people will be judged in a raid, on the pure single target fights where they can't pad to make their dps look better than it is. As an example, fury is looking good at 8th place, but on boss damage its all the way down at 23rd.
deleted
#buffret
Wtf they buffed ret
Happy ret main here! :DNext, plz buff legendary drop rate. I still don't have one. :'(
Aug doing almost the same dmg as MM hunter on bosses? No one reacting to that?
It's incredible how they buffed Survival. It's nice to be the worst dps in the game \o/
Ret paladins letsgooo