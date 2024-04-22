This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Amirdrassil Weekly DPS Rankings - Final Week of Dragonflight Season 3
Live
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
Anshlun
Today, we are looking at the DPS balance on Amirdrassil during the week of April 16th. For this analysis, we will use data provided by
Warcraft Logs Raid statistics
for Dragonflight Season 3.
Mythic Amirdrassil Statistics Page
Disclaimers and Source
The data for this article was taken from the
Raid Statistics Page on Warcraft Logs
for Mythic difficulty during the week of April 16th. We will look at data for the 95th percentile and show the overall results to paint a better picture.
The idea of this article is to give a perspective of the current state of class balance for Dragonflight Season 3, meaning this is an
incomplete picture of balance
.
We say perspective, as there are inherent biases in looking at the data this way.
Specs considered underpowered are generally played less and tend to appear weaker than they are.
This happens as many performance-oriented players tend to play the strongest spec or class, increasing the gap between top and bottom specs even further.
Position of specs for the 95th percentile might be skewed by alternative strategies and parse funneling. We're including the chart showing all percentiles' results to paint a better picture for all specs.
Dragonflight Season 3 DPS Rankings - Mythic Amirdrassil the Dream's Hope During the Week of April 16th
95th Percentile Statistics
Overall Damage
Damage to Bosses
Overall Statistics
Overall Damage
Damage to Bosses
Position
Spec and Class
Population Size
Change from
Last Week
1
Subtlety Rogue
3123
↑1
2
Unholy Death Knight
1981
↑1
3
Outlaw Rogue
1285
↑3
4
Retribution Paladin
7215
0
5
Arcane Mage
1052
↑5
6
Fury Warrior
3972
↓1
7
Frost Death Knight
536
↓6
8
Arms Warrior
1615
↑1
9
Elemental Shaman
907
↓2
10
Havoc Demon Hunter
4664
↑6
11
Assassination Rogue
603
0
12
Fire Mage
3093
↑2
13
Frost Mage
1731
↓5
14
Enhancement Shaman
3503
↓1
15
Survival Hunter
438
↑2
16
Demonology Warlock
4272
↓1
17
Shadow Priest
2855
↓5
18
Marksmanship Hunter
249
↑5
19
Windwalker Monk
1637
0
20
Balance Druid
3030
↓2
21
Affliction Warlock
271
↑1
22
Destruction Warlock
1678
↓1
23
Devastation Evoker
1370
↓3
24
Feral Druid
1527
0
25
Beast Mastery Hunter
6315
0
26
Augmentation Evoker
3767
0
Class Guides for Season 3
For more information on every spec during the Dragonflight Season 3, check out our Class Guides!
Blood DKFrost DKUnholy DK
Havoc DHVengeance DH
Guardian DruidFeral DruidBalance DruidRestoration Druid
Augmentation EvokerDevastation EvokerPreservation Evoker
BM HunterMM HunterSurvival Hunter
Arcane MageFire MageFrost Mage
Brewmaster MonkMistweaver MonkWindwalker Monk
Holy PaladinProtection PaladinRetribution Paladin
Discipline PriestHoly PriestShadow Priest
Assassination RogueOutlaw RogueSubtlety Rogue
Elemental ShamanEnhancement ShamanRestoration Shaman
Affliction WarlockDemonology WarlockDestruction Warlock
Arms WarriorFury WarriorProtection Warrior
Comment by
Ztinktoof
on 2024-04-22T21:42:05-05:00
Poor hunters and warlocks....
1
